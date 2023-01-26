Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

An Osun state-based nursing mother, Olayinka Kayode, who was kidnapped by unknown gunmen on Tuesday has been freed.

Olayinka and her child were abducted at gunpoint while returning from shop around Ota-Efun/Kobongbogboe area of Osogbo, Osun state capital on Tuesday around 6pm and her abductors demanded N5million as ransom.

However, in a statement by her Church Senior Pastor, Union Baptist Church, Osogbo on Thursday, Reverend Sunday Adeoye, the mother and child were freed on Thursday by the kidnappers.

The Clergy stressed; ” On behalf of the family of Engr. Abayomi Kayode and the entire Union Baptist Church Osogbo family, I express my profound appreciation to first to the Almighty God for answering our prayers, our gallantry security agencies, distinguished members of the press, Osun Baptist Conference President, Rev. Dr. Paul Kolawole, the entire Christian Community and all and sundry for their prayers and most particularly for standing by us during the period”.

However, Vanguard gathered that the Department of State Security operatives trailed the kidnappers to a location in Ibadan, Oyo state capital.

A family source disclosed that the abductors abandoned the victims at a location in Ibadan upon realizing that security operatives were closing in on them.

“The abandoned the victims at the location and the DSS operatives rescue them from the scene back to Osun. We did not pay a dime as ransom”, the source added.