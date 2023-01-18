By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti—The Catholic Priest, Rev Father Micheal Olofinlade, abducted by yet to identified gunmen on Saturday, has regained freedom

Olofinlade was released by his captors late Tuesday evening, though details of his release was still sketchy as at the time of filing this report.

Fr Olafinlade, the Parish Priest of St George Catholic Church, Omu Ekiti, in Oye Local Government Area in Ekiti State, was kidnapped while returning to his base in Omu Ekiti, after a pastoral assignment in the state capital Ado

The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Ekiti, Most Rev Felix Ajakaiye had solicited prayers for the quick and safe release of Father Olofinlade.