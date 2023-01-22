.

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has again accused the Federal Government of allegedly protesting the killer herdsmen who are terrorising the state and parts of the country.

The Governor made the allegation Sunday when he visited survivors of last Thursday’s attack on the Abagena community on the outskirts of Makurdi town by suspected armed herders which claimed nine lives including those of Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, and a family of six; who are receiving treatment at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, BSUTH, Makurdi.

The Governor who fought emotions after seeing the condition of the survivors insisted that it was obvious that the Federal Government was shielding the killer herders saying “this is my pain, since 2015, I have cried out loud that the Federal Government is complicit to the issues of terrorism raising Fulanis in Niger from Futa Jalon (Senegal), Cameroon, Mauritania and Libya and other parts of the world so that they will come to Nigeria and take it and make it their country.

“One thing that pains me is that these people have not hidden their intentions and they are known. The Federal Government is protecting them.

“I have called for the arrest of the leadership of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore several times. I have written to the Presidency. I have written to the Department of State Services, DSS, I have written to the Police, and yet they are adamant. It is not that these people are not known, they are known.”

The Governor maintained that “the day the Federal Government wants these acts of terrorism against our people to end, that will be it. But for now, they are complicit. They are working with them to push for the take-over of this country and make this country a Fulani nation.

“I am quoting the Fulani National Movement, I am quoting Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore who are responsible for this recruitment and killings that are going on. No one has attempted to even call these people and question them and do the needful. If we are a country that believes in the rule of law, this will not continue.”

While lamenting the unending attacks and killings in the state by the marauders, the Governor said, “we are fed up with this kind of lawlessness that is going on.

“I have restrained myself from becoming a lawless governor or a lawless leader, because this will lead to anarchy and when we get to that level that is war and nobody can pray for war. Those who have experienced it before, including security agencies, none of them will ask for this kind of situation.”

Some of the survivors included Esther Num who was shot at her waist, 14 years old Kwaghve Terkimbi whose ear was chopped off, Terna Ikyaan who was shot in the abdomen, 14 years old Emberga Ukpoor whose hand was cut off, Agber Ikyume, Regina Gbashaor and Eunice Iyua were all reeling in pains when the Governor visited. The Chief Medical Director of BSUTH, Prof. Terrumun Swende who conducted the Governor round the wards briefed him on the condition of each of