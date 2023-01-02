.

The Acting Chairman of Ambrose Alli University Alumni Association, Sapele Main Branch, Hon. Barr. Odiete Arierhie has called on members to give their total support to Rt. Hon. Francis Sheriff Oborevwori, a proud Alumnus of our prestigious Ambrose Alli University.

In his New Year message to its members and made available to our correspondent in Sapele in the early hours of January 1, 2023, the Chairman stated that Rt. Hon. Francis Sheriff Oborevwori has contributed greatly to the Association, both at the Branch and global levels as well as supporting the growth of our alma mater. As a distinguished product of our University, he deserves our total commitment in ensuring his victory at the pools slated for February this year.

The message reads in part, “you all know that this year, 2023, is a unique year, being an election year, and to us as Alumni of Ambrose Alli University, you are fully aware that one of us, Rt. Hon Francis Sheriff Oborevwori is contesting for the Governorship position in Delta State, under the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. We must therefore ensure that we collect our PVCs and start mobilising for our own”.

The Acting Chairman. Hon. Barr. Odiete, went further to state that the Sapele Main Branch has started reaching out to other Alumni bodies within Sapele to lobby them to support their product.

The Chairman further informed them, that a Committee headed by High Comr. Samson Onoriode Egbesu, with Loveth Ogbebor, Hon. Johnson Idolor Akpolome, Ajabor Lucky, Ifeama Nwafu as members has been constituted to mobilize other Alumni bodies within Sapele and its environs for support for Oborivwori. He urged other branches of the Association within the State to start doing the same.