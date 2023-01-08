By Fortune Eromosele

The Country Director, African Ambassadors Network Forum (Aanef Nigeria) and the African Union Agenda 2063 Ambassador, Hon. Amb. Timothy Nwachukwu Esq has called for a greater citizens participation in the electoral process ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Speaking on a radio program in Awka, Anambra state, Amb. Timothy Nwachukwu who is also the Special Assistant on Media to His Excellency Amb. Elijah Onyeagba PhD, Nigeria’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Burundi, East Africa, stated that the core value of democracy entails citizens participation in the governance process as provided in Article 21 of the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which states that, “Everyone has the right to take part in the government of his country, directly or through freely chosen representatives….The will of the people shall be the basis of the authority of government; this will, shall be expressed in periodic and genuine elections which shall be by universal and equal suffrage and shall be held by secret vote or by equivalent free voting procedures.”

Amb. Nwachukwu noted that the 2023 general elections in the past were marked with some irregularities such as distribution of money at polling centers, underage voting, malpractices and violence, cases of manipulation of voters’ register, and confiscation of electoral materials, ballot box snatching, and unlawful possession of firearms.

He revealed that lack of transparency in the electioneering process in the past elections gave rise to issues such as eligible citizens refusing to register for voters’cards; citizens who registered but refused to collect their cards; citizens who collected their cards but refused to vote; buying and selling of voters’ cards and decreased participation of citizens in the electoral process.

He emphasized that the ideal in a democratic society is that citizens are actively involved in their own governance and such participation is based on an informed and critical reflection of civic issues. The success of such society is built on citizenship that is informed and engaged.

Amb. Nwachukwu however commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the civil society organisations in Nigeria for putting in place machinery that has reinvigorated the faith of the electorates thus encouraging mass participation of the electorates in the electioneering process ahead of the 2023 elections.

Amb Nwachukwu harped on the need for the electoral process to be free without sentiment, favoritism, fraud, violence and intimidation of the electorates.

He called on INEC to be more transparent and unbiased at every stage of the electioneering process and ensure that citizens who violate electoral procedure and policies are made to face the wrath of the law as it will help to build confidence in the populace and thereby enhance positive political participation.