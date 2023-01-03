Chief Josephine Oboh-Macleod and Bright Osemudiamen Prince Okosun.

From left: Courage Omorogbe Guobadia, Prince Kelly Udebhulu, Osemudiamen Udebhulu, Chief Josephine Oboh-Macleod and Dr Edward Eromosele Okosun.

Humanitarian, entrepreneur, politician, art and culture advocate, Chief Josephine Oboh-Macleod, has celebrated Spanish-Nigerian striker, Bright Osemudiamen Prince Okosun, who joined Scottish senior football team, Airdrieonians FC.

Oboh-Macleod, who’s Chairperson, Conservative Friends of Africa Scotland, and CEO JOM Charity, said she is very delighted as Osemudiamen makes Africans in Scotland, the United Kingdom and Europe very proud.

The Spanish-Nigerian striker, Bright Osemudiamen Prince Okosun joined Airdrieonians FC senior team after displaying excellent performances and dexterity as a striker in the junior team.

The 17 years old Spanish-Nigerian striker, Okosun, recently signed a full time professional football contract and moved from the under-18s academy to the senior squad team of Airdrieonians FC in Scotland, United Kingdom.

Expressing excitement on the young footballer’s achievements, the renowned art curator said: “Okosun established himself as the club’s first choice striker in the under-18s squad with a series of stunning displays with the first team during which his speed, direct running and aggression are notable, especially in someone so young that have proved himself to be a skilful, flexible and effective striker.

“Osemudiamen’s father, Prince Kelly Udebhulu, Dr Edward Eromosele Okosun, Courage Omorogbe Guobadiq and myself watched with awe and extreme pride as our star displayed these excellent virtues on the football pitch recently.

“Well done Osemudiamen and Airdrieonians FC! Well done! You truly a star of Africa, Scotland, United Kingdom and Europe.

“Osamuduame is one of our own and we are very proud of him for his achievements as a young footballer.

“The future is truly bright, not only for him but also for our youths and all hope is not lost. Osamuduame sets a great example that hard work pays in any chosen walk of life.

“Congratulations on getting signed on by Aidrieonians Football Club, Scotland, as a professional footballer. I wish you well in your chosen career.

“Playing for a Scottish club is only the beginning. You are our star that will go places and someday I pray that you also play for Nigeria.

“In the present confused state of our youths in Nigeria, you bring them revived possibilities and set a very needed example that genuine hard work pays.

“Keep up being an exemplary ambassador for our youths at home and abroad. Esanland, Edo State and I are proud of you. And Nigeria as a nation, too.”