By Harris Emanuel

Uyo—As the race for the governorship poll enters the final lap, Akwa Ibom state governorship candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party, Pastor Umo Eno at the weekend, wooed professional bodies numbering over 30 with his 8-point economic blueprint.

These included, poverty reduction, job creation, price stability, Sustainable economic growth, improved standard of living, environmental sustainability, highly educated healthy and skilled populace as well as safety and security.

The event tagged special town hall meeting was put together by Connect Initiatives

Members of some of f the professional bodies who attended the event included, Nigerian Bar Association, Nigerians Institute of Architects, Nigerian Medical Association, National Union of Road Transport Workers, Nigerian Union of Journalists, among others.

Eno stated that he would consolidate on the achievements of his predecessors and take it to a new height in sustainable development even as he stressed that he grow the economy through entrepreneurship.

“I believe I building upon the legacies of past administrations for faster and sustained development.

“My specific areas of interest are encapsulated in a catchphrase ‘’ ARISE AKWA IBOM”, which is in line with the current administration Dakkada philosophy.

‘’The A-R-I-S-E Agenda will guide the development efforts during my administration”, he said..

Eno hinted that the economic blueprint would be distilled into what he described as “fie aspirations” to enable in achieving the economic goal while appealing to the professional bodies to back him for the plum job.

He however fielded questions from the attendees on sundry contemporary issues bordering on workers’ welfare, security, enterprises, ICT, and revamping of moribund ventures, among others are6

” I understand the language of the ordinary citizen. Poverty reduction is my foremost economic blueprint goal and I will do everything within my power to take some steps to help bridge the gap between the poor and the rich.

“The rate of unemployment is growing, we need to do so much to ensure that our youths have work to do. We want to ensure they have a skill set that would help them do the jobs available, we need to improve our standard of living by giving people the basic necessities of life”, he said

While acknowledging the speedy transformation of Akwa Ibom State by successive Governors, the PDP hopeful says he is out to consolidate on such economic gains to expand the frontiers of the state economy.

Setting out his plans for the health sector, Eno pledged to revitalize the Primary Health Care Centers, set up senior citizens’ Health scheme, revive and upgrade existing PHCs across the state, establish a medical city and incorporate the aspect of wellness and health spas, amongst others.

“We will reassess the free maternal, newborn and child health care services for the less privilege and vulnerable people in the state to make it more sustainable

“We will make the rural areas very attractive that every doctor would want to go there. But you must stay there when you get the money. We will give you an incentive that you would not be able to reject. We will build rural markets, and hospitals and make them attractive”. He assured

He used the occasion to appeal to other contestants in the race to eschew mudslinging and other forms of character assassination in their electioneering, but to campaign in a way that would continue to promote existing peaceful coexistence in the state.

Interacting with the professionals and members of socio-cultural organizations, Eno assured that he had noted their concerns, and promised to look into issues raised especially in areas he may not have had sufficient information.

Earlier, the Chairman of the occasion, Prof Akpan Ekpo commended Connect Initiative for putting up the special Townhall meeting and applauded the PDP gubernatorial candidate for accepting to interact with professionals across sectors in the state.

Represented by Prof Trenchard Ibia , Ekpo advised participants to organize themselves into sectors and sub-sectors and interact in a way that would benefit or add value to their professional groups..

Speaking on behalf of Connect Initiative, organizer of the special interaction with professional bodies, Dr Frank Ekpeyong said The aim of the town hall meeting was to provide a platform where Pastor Eno can directly engage with critical stakeholders on the concerns and challenges facing the different sectors of the society and provide the opportunity for the stakeholders to converse, inquire and secure commitments from the candidate as it regards his plans for Akwa Ibom State.