The governorship candidate of the People Democratic Party, PDP, in Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, has promised Akwa Ibom people “a golden era” under his expected tenure as the next governor of the State. Pastor Eno was speaking yesterday to a mammoth crowd of Essien Udim people, as his campaign train birthed in Afaha Ikot Ebak, headquartered Of Essien Udim Local Government Area, LGA, the home turf of Senator Godswill Akpabio, the former governor of the State.

Pastor Eno said as a successful entrepreneur who has single handedly built multimillion Naira businesses from scratch without reliance on government treasury, he is well equipped and prepared to transfer his skills and expertise to kick start an industrial revolution in Akwa State. For the first time, he castigated some of his opponents, who are made all their money from government treasury but have added no value to the wellbeing of the State in terms of establishment of businesses that can employ jobless youths. “When I am talking, they should keep quiet”, Pastor Eno said, obviously upset by a phoney and politically motivated court case involving his former staff, recently terminated by an Abuja Court.

“I am coming into the government house in May this year with a clear vision and mission to lift Akwa Ibom people up and out of dependency on crumbs from politicians, change our mindsets and show our young people that they can make it more in life via entrepreneurship than running around politicians for crumbs…We are transiting into the golden era of Akwa Ibom State, when we are going to take advantage of the infrastructure put in place by Governor Udom Emmanuel and turn this State into a very productive entity, an enterprise-driven economy and the SME capital of Nigeria, he said

Pastor Eno, a winner of the National Productivity Award, for employing more than 2000 youths in his Akwa Ibom-based companies, is the second largest employer of labour in the State, next only to the State government. He applauded Essien Udim people for their spirit of enterprise and promised to establish a major Skill Acquisition Centre, computer-based secondary school, connect communities with bridges and complete the sugar factory under construction in the LGA. “ Certainly, Essien Udim will remain a priority under my Administration”, he said.

While urging the predominantly PDP LGA to vote for PDP in all five coming elections, just as they did in 2019, he drew their attention to the fact that PDP is the only political party that is campaigning in the State, as the other political parties were only resorting to social media blackmail and falsehood against PDP candidates. “ I want you to notice that PDP is the only party that is campaigning, PDP is the only party that has a clear message of greater tomorrow for you. Even as we are here in Essien Udim now, our ward-to-ward and door-to-door campaigns are going on simultaneously elsewhere and everywhere in the State.That’s how to show that we are serious and our victory is in view”, he said.

Other PDP leaders at the rally included the deputy governor, Mr. Moses Ekpo, Obong Michael Afangideh, the respected political leader in the State, Senator Ibok Essien, the political leader of Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District, Senator Effiong Bob, the political leader Of Uyo Senatorial District, Senator Aloysius Etok, Ambassador Assam Assam (SAN), the Director General of the Governorship Campaign, Barr. Emmanuel Enoidem, the PDP candidate for Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District, Prince Idongesit Ntekpere, the PDP candidate for Ikot Ekpene/Essien Udim/Obot Akara Federal Constituency,

Prince Ukpong Akpabio, the PDP candidate for Essien Udim State Constituency, Hon. Anthony Luke, Chairman Of Essien Udim LGA, Engineer Oliver Ebong, the Coordinator Of PDP Campaigns in Essien Udim, Hon. Nse Ntuen, former Chairman of Essien Udim LGA, who led a large crowd of defectors from APC and YPP to the PDP, among others.

Said Akpabio, a former personal assistant and first cousin of Godswill Akpabio, who recently exited Governor Udom’s cabinet as a commissioner of commerce and industry, to contest the election: “I stand here again to affirm my commitment to the people of Essien Udim. I stand here again to affirm my covenant to change the narrative of empowerment in Essien Udim. I stand here to affirm that women’s empowerment will be on monthly basis. I stand here to reaffirm that the youths of Essien Udim will be empowered through skills and education. I stand here again to affirm that through my father, Chief M. A. Afangideh the elders of Essien Udim will feel the dividends of democracy under my administration”.

Akpabio said as a member of Governor Udom’s cabinet whose seat in the Council chambers was next to Pastor Eno’s, he can testify that Pastor Eno is one of the best brains in Akwa Ibom State.