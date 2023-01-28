By Henry Ojelu

One of the major challenges facing the justice sector in Nigeria is inadequate courtrooms and judges to handle the plethora of cases filed daily by litigants. Most of the courtrooms in states across the country are dilapidated while the few new ones are insufficient to accommodate the hundreds of cases beginning for justice. Typical scenery in most courtrooms is that of lawyers scrambling to secure seats with litigants and judges sweating profusely while conducting their proceedings. In some jurisdictions, judges still share roasters for courtroom usage resulting in prolonged adjournment of cases.

Ekiti State judiciary

Like other states, Ekiti state is also faced with a similar problem. Painting a pathetic image of the sordid situation in Ekiti State judiciary, the state chief judge, Justice John Adeyeyrevealed that out of the ten judicial divisions, in the state, six of them namely, Ikole, Omuo, Ijero, Efon, Ise/Orun, and Ido are at various stages of dilapidation. The Chief Judge also further revealed that ten out of the thirty magistrate courts and twenty out of the thirty-nine customary courts in the state are in urgent need of repairs.

Lamenting the need for urgent attention, Justice Adeyeye stated that the state judiciary complex located atAdo-Ekiti accommodates just seven judges and that most of the service departments are still housed in scattered structures that were hurriedly put in place after the creation of Ekiti from old Ondo state.

Appeal for support

Worried about the terrible state of the courtrooms in the state, particularly the Ikere-Ekiti High Court, members of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, and Ikere-Ekiti branch, waded in and sought the intervention of the chief judge. A committee was set up to raise funds for the renovation of the old structure but the project was stalled midway due to a paucity of funds. Stranded but determined to give the old structure a facelift, the committee decided to reach out to well-meaning indigenes of the community for support.

Chief Olanipekun Intervenes

To the amazement of the committee, rather than make a monetary contribution to the renovation, the Chairman ofBody of Benchers, Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, decided to personally reconstruct the building, and within a record time of four months and four days, delivered a state-of-the-art courtroom fitted with modern facilities to the state judiciary.

State-of-the-art court complex

The imposing edifice which is a sharp contrast to the old antiquated colonial structure comprises state-of-the-art facilities and features compliant with global standards. They include two standard courtrooms with the capacity to sit about 50 lawyers and 30 litigants. The courtrooms are equipped with facilities for a conductive discharge of judicial activities and convenience of counsel and litigants. Attached to each of the two courtrooms are two judges’ chambers.

It also contains four cloakrooms for male and female counsel, a conference and meeting room, two pre-trial rooms, two exhibit rooms, two holding cells, a cashier office, and store for safekeeping of incidental materials, a registry, general office, a reception hall, and 23 toilet facilities. The complex is also fitted with 26 airconditioners, 30 standing fans, and a borehole powered by a 120KVA generator.

E-Law library

Mindful of the fact that a good law library is the engine room of law practice, the court complex also comes with an 8000 law books capital library. Presently there are about 4000 volumes of quality law texts, literature, and law report from across the world in the library. The E section of the library also comes with an updated database.

Honour for Justice Ogundare, Olatawura, Babalola

In recognition of the outstanding contributions of some pioneers and potentates of the legal profession, Court 1 of the new complex was named after the first lawyer from Ikere, and the second indigene of the old Ondo state and by extension, the present Ekiti state to become Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Michael Ogundare. Similarly, Court 2 was named after the very ebullient and erudite jurist and the first indigene of Ekiti state to rise to the Supreme Court. Not unexpectedly, the library was named after a legal patriarch, Aare Afe Babalola, SAN.

Array of dignitaries

Expectedly the launch of the new complex on Thursday, January 19, 2023, attracted de crème la crème in and outside Ekiti state. Those who attended the ceremony include the state governor, Biodun Oyebanji, Chief Judge of Ekiti state, Justice John Adeyeye, Attorney-General of Ekiti State, President of the Court of Appeal, JusticeMonica Dongban-Mensem, Acting Chief Judge of Kwara State, Justice AbiodunAdebara, Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Senator Femi Ojodu, the three Senators representing Ekiti State in the National Assembly, SenatorsAbiodun Olujimi, Opeyemi Bamidele, and Olubunmin Adetumbi, judges and magistrates of the Ekiti State Judiciary, former Attorney General of Ekiti state, Dayo Akinlaja, SAN, Dr. Roland Otaru, SAN, Mr. Bode Olanipekun, SAN; Mr.Dayo Apata, SAN, first class traditional rulers, members of the Ekiti House of Assembly and friends of Chief Olanipekun from across the country.

Why I donated court complex

Reflecting on his decision to donate the new court complex to the state judiciary, Olanipekun in his welcome address noted that the gesture was largely motivated by his gratitude to God for benevolence. He said: The totality of our lives should be lived and geared toward appreciating God for His benevolence, as the one who gives all, through His extraordinary grace. In like manner, we cannot profess to serve God or appreciate Him without serving humanity; and to my mind, serving humanity implies impacting meaningfully and positively on one’s neighbours and the society at large.

“To me as well, this translates or dovetails to the fact that for any man who appreciates the essence of God in his life, he must and should strive at all times to leave or impact, or put in another way, bequeath a worthy and lasting legacy for humanity. After all, no one is ever remembered for the depth or magnitude of his material acquisitions whenever he passes, but for the legacies, he bequeaths to mankind, and the footprints he leaves on the sands of time. With all humility, this has been my attitude to life, right from my youth, and to date.

Speaking further, Chief Olanipekun said he wholeheartedly accept the responsibility to rebuild and donate to the court complex after he was bombarded with calls from his primary constituency that the High Court complex in his hometown has become derelict to the extent that it had become unconducive and almost inhabitable for judges and lawyers to carry out their sacred duties in the temple of justice.

No ulterior motive

Chief Olanipekun further made it clear that the donated court complex belongs to the Ekiti State Judiciary and not to his law firm or his family. “May I state loud and clear that this court complex neither belongs to the law firm of Wole Olanipekun & Co, nor me? It remains forever the property of the Ekiti State judiciary. Let me also state for the records that neither our law office nor I have any matter in any court in Ekiti State,” he said.

Encomiums

Ekiti State governor, Mr. BiodunOyebanji, whose countenance depicted joy commended Chief Olanipekun and his family for the donation of the High Court complex. Oyebanji who describedOlanipekun as a generous man said that a legal giant is a man who takes pleasure in giving back to the society and the institution that once nurtured him, urging Ekiti sons and daughters to emulate him.

The governor said,” This is yet another demonstration of his commitment to giving back to the Law profession where he has made his mark as a distinguished member of the Bar and the Bench. I, therefore, call on all Ekiti indigenes all over the world to emulate this act of generosity in giving back.”

Also appreciating the humanitarian gesture of Chief Olanipekun, Ekiti CJ, Justice Adeyeye said: “I believe that this occasion is a good lesson learned for us all in that it is a clarion call to all the indigenes of the various communities in Ekiti State where we have in place structures housing our Courts at the various levels that are yearning for renovation/replacement.

“ I reiterate that it is a wake-up call for the other sons and daughters of Ekiti State who had been blessed (within and outside) to emulate the Learned Silk by joining hands with the Ekiti State Government in ensuring that all the facilities needed for effective justice delivery system are put in place. I am of the candid view that, with commitment, what is happening today can be replicated in the other judicial Divisions scattered all over the State.”