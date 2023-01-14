By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

The governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo has said that 99.8% of the state’s estimated N5.5 trillion annual income is in private hands.

Speaking at a function in Awka, Soludo said his administration would attempt to get Anambra people to contribute at least 5% of their income to form what he called the Public Community Private Partnership (PCPP).

According to him, countries that are rapidly developing contribute 22% of their income to the government.

He said: “When the oil money arrived, we abandoned the taxes that had been in place since the first and second republics. There is no society in the world that has developed without the use of taxes.

“We are currently at 0.2%, but 22% income or higher is required for any economy to develop rapidly.

“People have forgotten that they must contribute a portion of their income to the government in order for it to provide public services. This has been the practice for decades.

“We have limited resources, but we are maximizing, squeezing costs, and reducing waste while determined to add value to whatever services we provide.

“There is a new revolution on the horizon, and trust ndi Anambra, they are on the right track.

“I am urging local governments to work with the state government. We should pay for services as a people.”

Soludo said his administration would collaborate with communities that have usable skill acquisition centers and accredit them for better use.