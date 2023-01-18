Pic of National Vice President Oyemekun Grammar Schl, Alumni Association, Akure, Ondo state, Chief Olusegun Ogunjobi at the briefing in Akure

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Projects worth over N56m would be commissioned to mark the 70th anniversary of Oyemekun Grammar School, Akure, Ondo state.

Addressing newsmen in Akure, on the activities lined up for the anniversary, the National Vice President of the Alumni Association, High Chief Olusegun Ogunjobi, said that the projects were built by the old students of the school, through direct labour.

Ogunjobi noted that the projects are to be commissioned next week Tuesday, January, 24.

According to him” As part of the programs outlined for this anniversary, we shall be commissioning various projects built by this present administration.

“Some of which includes; the new principal’s administrative block, the volley ball court, the longest block opposite the admin block, the school canteen, guest house, 14 classroom blocks among others.

“Some of these projects are still under construction and it may not be easy to give the exact amount spent so far but in aggregate, we have spent N55.6million in all.

Ogunjobi said that the construction of the new Principal office was solely financed by the national president of the association , Dr Niyi ljogun.

Speaking on the ownership of the school and government plan to hand it over to stakeholders, the Vice President, said that “Oyemekun Grammar School is owned by stakeholders comprising of Akure Community, Alumni and the Parent Teachers Association, PTA.

” Though the school is owned and financed by the government, it is in the process of handling the school back to stakeholders.

“Though we are not in the position to contest the ownership of Oyemekun Grammar School, but the fact is that the school is owned by the government.

“The school was founded on January, 29, 1953 and was taken over by the government in 1976, now the government has deemed it fit to hand over its ownership back to stakeholders and we are already on the process of doing this.

“Stakeholders here includes the community, the alumni and the PTA. As alumni, our major concern is not about who owns the school, all we are after is the progress and development of the school and if you look at what we are doing, it is towards the advancement of the school.

“We are trying to bridge the gap particularly on infrastructural development, this is the little we are doing to contribute our quota and if the government is saying they want to hand over the school, we will be much happy with this development and we are already in the process of doing this with several meetings.

Ogunjobi said that the highlights of programme of events to commemorate the anniversary include; road show, career talk, novelty match between Oyemekun Grammar School and Aquinas Students, commissioning

built by the alumni and presentation of awards to staff and students, amongst others. End