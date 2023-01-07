.

Sequel to the 7-day ultimatum given to the Federal Government by an ex-militant group, Urhobo and Isoko Bombers early in the year, the Barrister Ese Gam-led pan Urhobo socio-cultural organisation and the umbrella body of Urhobo nation, the Urhobo Progressive Union, UPU Worldwide has risen to the challenge thrown up by threats of violence contained in the reported ultimatum issued by the militant group.

This was revealed by the President General of the UPU who called on the group not to engage in destructive acts assuring them that the organisation has rolled its arsenals to mediate between the FG and the group noting that at the end of the day, the youths will have cause to smile if only they heed the appeal being made by him.

According to the President General, the youths should sheath their sword and allow for the peace process to be led by the Union noting that no good thing comes from an environment of chaos and acrimony stating that the youths should uphold the Urhobo culture of peace at all times assuring that on the security of the pipeline surveillance contract award, there’s light at the end of the tunnel.

Prior to the latest position of UPU, a militant group had issued a 7-day ultimatum to the FG threatening to resume bombing of oil and gas facilities in and around Urhobo and Isoko lands to drive home their demands for equitable distribution of the pipeline security contract award among ex-militants rather than awarding it same to politicians who they argued were nowhere to be found during the struggle for the emancipation of the Niger Delta region.

Similarly, the ‘General’ Titus Deadman-led Urhobo and Isoko bombers accused the FG of exposing the Niger Delta region to environmental hazards by ignoring the global best practices as it concerns oil exploration and gas flaring in the operations of oil companies. They want the government to immediately end gas flaring or resume bombing of pipelines at the expiration of the ultimatum stating that the era of paying lip service to issues of the Niger Delta is over.

The group threatened to take on the Nigerian Army and oil workers should they choose the path of defiance when they shall resume hostilities in would-be their target areas.

“This UPU would not stay aloof or play the ostrich while our youths engage in war over a contract that should rather unite and not divide us. To this end, we urge our youths not to engage in any destructive act and also eschew violent tendencies while the Union engage the FG to birth peace in this matter. Be assured that there will be light at the end of this tunnel.

“May I, on behalf of the Urhobo Progress Union Worldwide, Appeal to this Group of persons to hold their Peace as whatever is their grudge shall be looked into by the Union, forthwith,” the Union stated.