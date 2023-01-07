.

A group, The Isourhobo Bombers, TIB, has called on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to as a matter of urgency, fulfil its promise made recently to the group to sustain the fragile peace in the Niger Delta region.

Leader of the group, General Titus Deadman, said this in a statement released to Vanguard on Wednesday, urging the FG not to renege on the peace agreement reached through the intervention of the Interim Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, General Barry Ndiomu, who waded in earlier in the year on account of which the group suspended its planned attacks on the oil and gas facilities along OM30 and OML34 lying within Isoko and Urhobo lands.

The group, according to General Deadman, has abided by the terms of the peace accord, remaining calm, faithful to the

peace accord brokered by their representative on one side and that of the FG led by General Ndiomu on the other side.

“To forestall attacks on oil pipelines along OML30 and OML34, the group urged the government to fulfil its agreement, maintaining, government should not play on our intelligence.

“This group is well informed about the subterranean moves by the cabal seeking to cover their crimes against the Niger Delta people, but we are wiser and at the right time we will publish their names.

“The way out of this logjam is for the FG through its agencies to redeem its pledge of awarding the security surveillance contract of OML30 and OML34 to ex-militants of Urhobo and Isoko extractions but not a politician. We have capable hands who can handle successfully contracts of this nature,” Deadman warned.