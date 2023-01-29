.

By Umar Yusuf, Yola.

No fewer than 620,000 card-carrying members of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP), from the North East subregion yesterday decamped to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The Zonal National Secretary of the party, who is also the leader of the group, Dr Babayo Liman disclosed this Yola said they are leaving along with hundreds of other supporters.

Dr Liman gave the reason for his decamping with his supporters in the zone owing to NNPP,s lack of structures.

According to Dr Liman, he had earlier stepped down as a presidential candidate of the NNPP, adding that he did for the progress of the party, but unfortunately, the party has no single structure on the ground to call its own.

He stressed that since he got elected as National Secretary North-East zone, he has never been invited to a meeting hence their movement to the PDP.

Liman boasted that he is decamping to the PDP with 620,000 people from the zone and assured that with the calibre of supporters defected, the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is sure of victory.

Dr Liman said they planned to ensure the victory of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Governor Ahmadu Fintiri as President and Governor respectively.

He accused the Presidential candidate of the party Alhaji Kwankwaso of “failing to resolve the internal crisis rocking the party even after visiting him five times about the crisis”.

He also alleged “that most officials of the NNPP in the North East are just ghosts and so could not be seen or found.