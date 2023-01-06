.

Kaduna —Six persons have been killed as they attempted to foil the kidnap of two persons in Zonkwa, headquarters of Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The suspected kidnappers, who attacked the community, according to a statement, invaded the residence of one Mr. Calistus Eze and abducted him with another person called Mrs. Amos.

The kidnappers shot sporadically when locals attempted to foil the kidnap and in the process, killed Mr. Eze, five other locals and went away with Mrs. Amos.

According to the statement by Yabo Ephraim, media aide to the council chairman, Francis Sani, earlier today (yesterday) cut short his engagements to visit and commiserate with the families of yesterday’s unfortunate kidnapping of Mr. Calistus Eze and Mrs. Amos, which resulted in the death of Mr. Calistus Eze and five other people in Zonkwa.

He said: “January 17, 2023, at 8 p.m., kidnappers numbering about four made their way to the residence of Mr. Calistus Eze and took him alongside one Mrs Amos, shooting sporadically as they made their way out of his residence, and escaping through an adjoining village, Swanzwam.”

He said the kidnappers met fierce resistance “until they gunned down Mr Calistus Eze to ease their escape, killing five other locals and injuring many more in the process, before taking away Mrs Amos. The injured victims are currently receiving treatment at some separate medical facilities.

“The chairman expressed deep shock and sadness over the unfortunate incident, describing it as inhuman and barbaric. He extends his heartfelt sympathy to the families of the victims and prayed for the eternal repose of their souls, while also praying for speedy recovery of those injured.

“He said the local government was in touch with the families regarding the burial arrangements of those who lost their lives.”

The police in Kaduna were yet to react to the incident at press time.