The Learn to Live Business School has conferred various degrees in Business Management and Leadership Development to 51 of its students in Nigeria.

The rector of the school, Dr Kingsley Chukwuma who made this known during the Leadership Conference and graduation ceremony of the institution in Enugu said that 27 of the students were awarded Doctorate degree in Strategic Management and Leadership Development

He also said that 13 received Masters degree in Business Administration, 11 got Advanced Diploma also in Business Administration while 16 individuals received Honorary Doctorate Award for making contribution to community development and leadership both in Nigeria and in South Africa.

Dr Chukwuma in his speech charged the students to build systems which he said was key for sustaining businesses and generational wealth.

“Learn to build systems. If you learn to build a system, you will go far in life irrespective of your individual talent. So after today go back and check all you have and what you are if there is no system built around it, start one now.

“If you are not, you will be surprised that in the sector where you think you are the giant, you will wake up one day and find out that you are 25 years in the past.

Keynote speakers for the conference were Dr Timothy Benedict, Lead Pastor of Divine Ambassadors Christian Assembly (DACA) and Dr Samuel Iheanacho, Lead Pastor of Destiny Life Redemption Chapel.

The Learn To Live Business School is a strategic management and leadership tertiary business education institute established in 2012.

As an innovation enterprise institute accredited in Nigeria and UK it is poised to strengthen businesses through her various programmes and practical courses in Business, Leadership and management.

It is a business school that caters for the leadership and management needs of individuals and businesses at all levels.

The programme trains individuals for one year to three years on practical processes of setting up business management systems.

