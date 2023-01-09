Families, friends of late Lawani-Kakawa.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

It was a grand outing for the descendants of late Abudu Mutalabi Lawani-Kakawa, Olori-Ebi of Kakawa Chieftancy Family of Lagos Island, who remembered the icon in a grand style event, 50 years after, held at Eko Club, Surulere Lagos, during the weekend.

The well-attended ceremony brought together his surviving children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

According to one of the grandchildren of the deceased, who preferred to remain anonymous, “We all come together today to honour and remember our late grandfather, a loving, disciplined and amiable father, who touched the lives of so many.

“Let me reiterate today that as we learnt and reliably told by our parents, our grandfather was generous and kind to the extent that nobody would come with tears in his/her face and go empty-handed when he was alive.

“I hereby, say emphatically that your kindness, generosity, and compassion will never be forgotten, and you will always hold a special place in our hearts,” he said.

The occasion started with the recitations from the Holy Quran by clerics of the Fourah Mosque, Lagos Island, which was followed by entertainment of guests

Members of the family in the diaspora were highly delighted to watch the ceremony through zoom coverage as it afforded them the opportunity of viewing their larger family members who they have not seen for many years.

The Late Lawani started his early life at Olowogbowo before he moved to Alagomeji Yaba area of Lagos State where he later died.

Also, dignatries, especially from Lagos Island, Surulere, Ibadan, Abeokuta and indeed in the diaspora attended the remarkable get together event.