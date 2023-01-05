.

•Monarchs summoned by govt, security agencies

•One killed, many injured, as Hausa, Fulani clash in Ondo

•Shops razed

By Dayo Johnson

At least five persons have been feared killed, as a new year carnival, staged by youths loyal to two warring monarchs in lkare Akoko, Akoko North East area of Ondo State, turned bloody.

It was also gathered that one person was reportedly killed, while many were seriously injured during a bloody clash between some Fulani and Hausa settlers at Ogbese Community, in the same council area of the state.

Two monarchs, Olukare of Ikare, Oba Akadiri Saliu Momoh and Oba Adeleke Adegbite-Adedoyin II, the Owa-Ale of Iyometa, Ikare, were reportedly summoned by both the state government and the security agencies, over the breakdown of law and order during the carnival in their community.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has directed that security personnel be deployed to the troubled community.

The major street in lkare remained deserted at the time of filling in this report, with both soldiers and police officers patrolling the ancient town.

An age-long rivalry exists between the two monarchs.

Sources told Vanguard that intense shootings began on Tuesday evening and continued yesterday morning.

Shop owners hurriedly closed shop while tension gripped the community

Vanguard gathered that the use of the Okoja area for the carnival sparked the bloodbath.

It was gathered that youths from the Olukare area prevented some Owa Ale youths the use of the Okoja area for celebration and the Owa Ale youths retaliated by stopping the carnival.

A local told Vanguard that “You know Ikare is divided and Okoja is like the centre between the two. The Owa Ale people wanted to use the place but Olukare youths stopped them.

“When the Olukare wanted to use the place for the carnival on Tuesday, the Owa Ale people stopped them and there was a crisis. The shooting was much that the town became deserted.

“This morning (Wednesday) the youths mobilised for another attack and the shootings continued. Many shops have been closed down but the police have intervened.”

Contacted, the state police image maker, Funmi Odunlami was silent on the casualties but confirmed that many people were seriously injured during the bloody clash.

Odunlami told Vanguard that ” the warring parties have been warned to maintain peace, Police and soldiers are patrolling the town to ensure law and order within the area.

Also , yesterday, it was gathered that one person was reportedly killed, while many were seriously injured during a bloody clash between some Fulani and Hausa settlers at the Ogbese community, in the Akure North council area of Ondo state.

The cause of the clash between some Fulani and Hausa settlers in the Ogbese community could not be ascertained as of press time.

Eyewitness accounts said that the bloody clash started Tuesday evening and degenerated by yesterday.

Many shops belonging to the warring factions were burnt down in the midnight of the popular Ogbese market.

Meanwhile, palpable tension continued to grip the community.

A local said that the crisis was caused as a result of a clash between a Fulani man living in the forest and a Hausa man in the community over Indian hemp.

According to him “the Fulani man allegedly stole from a pack of the cannabis kept in the bush by the Hausa man.

” The two of them fought over a pack of Indian hemp kept in the bush by the Hausa man. The fight extended to the town on Tuesday.

“It happened that one of the Fulani men was killed in the clash and shops that belong to Hausa people were set ablaze in the night.