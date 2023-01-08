.

By Esther Onyegbula

Operatives of the Lagos State Taskforce have arrested 48 mIscreants during an extensive raid of suspected hoodlums along Oshodi Bridge, Mosafejo and Army Arena axis.

The raid which took place in the early hours of Friday lasted for over 5 hours to ensure a complete mop of areas known for criminal habitation and activities.

CSP Shola Jejeloye, Chairman of the Agency stated that raids along these black spots will be continuous to stamp out hooliganism and criminality from the State.

“Our feedback from members of the public help us streamline our operational activities to areas that affect them the most. Raids along Oshodi in particular will be continuous and frequent till criminal elements take their trade elsewhere.

All the arrested suspects will be charged to court.”

In a related development, the Lagos State Taskforce also raided Lagos Abeokuta Road and Ikorodu Road where recalcitrant okada riders have been operating.

The raid which was led by the Chairman of the Agency, CSP Shola Jejeloye was carried out at the closing hours on thursday along the stated routes and a total of 37 bikes were impounded from the riders.

Speaking on the arrest, CSP Shola Jejeloye said that “it is disheartening seeing these recracirtant riders operating their bikes commercially, endangering the lives of their passengers and the pedestrians on the State Highways despite the ban still in place. We have sent out series of warning through our official channels but it fell on deaf ears of some of them, thus the need to carry our this enforcement exercise”

The ban on commercial operation of okada on restricted routes and all the States Highways is still very much in place therefore no one who is caught still operating will be spared”

“I am sounding this note of warning to every okada operator and their passengers who think they are sacred cows that cannot be touched. It will no longer be business as usual. Anyone caught operating commercially along the restricted corridors will face the court

The Chairman disclosed that compliance with the State laws has to start with good men and women who have the interest of the State at heart.

He further said that anyone who is not disciplined cannot discipline others.

Other recalcitrant okada operators have been warned to desist from such acts or face the music.