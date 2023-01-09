*** Why we embarked on presidential road campaign -Kwankwaso

By Henry Umoru

FORTY- six days to the Presidential election slated for Saturday, 25th of next month, the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Monday inaugurated the Presidential Campaign Council, PCC for the election.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja during the inauguration of the PCC, the NNPP Presidential Candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Rabiu Kwankwaso said that the Presidential Campaign

Council is made up of four organs and that include the PCC, the management of the PCC, the board of advisors, and the committees of the PCC, all of which will be working in synchronisation for the success of the NNPP in the 2023 presidential elections.

The Presidential candidate, Kwankwaso is the chairman of the PCC management with Boniface Aniebonam as chairman of Board of Trustees, Isaac Idahosa, the NNPP Vice Presidential Candidate as deputy chairman 1; Rufai Alkali, the party’s National Chairman, deputy chairman 2, Folashade Aliu, National Cammpaign Secretary and Muhammed Sani, head of media and publicity while all members of NNPP National Executive Committee and Board of Trustees; state presidential campaign council, governorship candidates, amongst others are members of the campaign council.

The former Kano State Governor who disclosed that the NNPP has embarked on presidential road campaign with visit to 33 states of the federation and 300 local government areas, with plans to go to the remaining ones, said that they deliberately chose to do the road campaign to avail themselveswith the difficulties that Nigerian road users are living with across the country and to see the day-to-day challenges confronting Nigerian masses in their communities.

Senator Kwankwaso who reiterated that he would mop up the over 20 million out-of-school children from the streets of Nigeria by providing 500,000 classrooms across the states of the federation to accommodate those children as the President of Nigeria, however assured that he and his party were determined to reform the education sector to improve quality and access at all levels.

According to the NNPP Presidential candidate, as a team, they would soon pause their campaign activities and travel to London to honour the invitation from the Royal Institute of International Affairs Chatham House and present a discussion paper to a selected global audience.

“We have covered tens of thousands of kilometres and visited over 300 local government areas so far. We have gone through difficult terrains, visited hard-to-reach communities like Illela in Sokoto state, Kauran Namoda in Zamfara state, Kamba in Kebbi State, Mubi in Adamawa State, Ikom and Ughep in Cross River state, Geidam in Yobe State, Ikare in Ondo state, Kwoi in Kaduna state and numerous such other places.

“In all the places we visited, throughout our road campaign, we took time to visit the traditional and religious leaders in the areas because of our determination to carry them along when eventually we took over the mantle of leadership of the country.

“In particular these leaders will be the drivers of our flagship initiative of Community Participation and Reorientation Committees, CPRC, which we intend to create at all the 8809 wards. This committees will be funded directly from the Federal Government through appropriate legislations.

“Our experiences on the Road Campaign has further strengthened our commitment to the Pledges that we have made to Nigerians. While working to complete the remaining three states and commence the second round of states road campaigns, I am happy to announce that beginning from the 12th of this month, we

will start our Zonal Rallies in Bauchi for the Northeast, Kaduna on the 14th for the Northwest, and Lafia on the 16th for the Northcentral.

“We will make all application forms for admission and employmentfree; we will make all examinations such us WAEC, NECO, NABTEB, NBIAS, JAMB etc. free; we will introduce a four-year moratorium for JAMB so that our children can use the same JAMB results to gain admission into our tertiary education institutions.

“We will upgrade and expand all our Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education and raise their standard to global competitiveness.”

Kwankwaso who called on Nigerians to vote for his party at the forthcoming general election, said that there is no political party in Nigeria that has fielded more candidates, in terms of quality and quantity, than the NNPP, adding “All our candidates have been working very hard in mobilizing support for the party and campaigning systematically in all their constituencies. No wonder, our party is the fastest growing party and the most popular political party in our country.

“While the gubernatorial, Senatorial, House of Representatives and State Assembly candidates are working impressively for the success of the party, the presidential campaign has recorded even more successes in the last few months.”

The former Kano state governor thanked a group of his friends who are working quietly, and organising a fundraising campaign to support the New Nigeria Project that he is championing despite the harsh economic realities.