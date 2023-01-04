.

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin.

Officers of Kwara state Police Command are still battling to rescue four Tipper Lorry drivers who were kidnapped from a farm on the outskirt of Ilorin, Kwara state capital since Saturday.

Meanwhile, two suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The four drivers according to sources corroborated by the Police were abducted by some kidnappers who dressed in Military uniforms at a site where they went to collect Sand which they wanted to supply to their Customers.

The four abductees the sources said were members of the Oyun garage branch of the Association of Quarry and Sand dealers, Ilorin.

The Kidnappers who later contacted their families placed a ransom of N5 million on each of the four drivers.

However, it was gathered that some women who claimed to be wives of the drivers on Wednesday in the Oyun area of Sango-Kwara state Polytechnic road, Ilorin were soliciting alms from commuters and passersby to raise money to meet the N20million ransom demanded by the Kidnappers.

One of the women identified as Aishat who claimed to be the wife of one of the drivers said that they took to begging to raise money to meet the ransom demanded by the Kidnappers.

She appealed to philanthropists and public-spirited people in society to come to their aid so that their husbands would be free from the den of the kidnappers.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP Ajayi Okasanmi who confirmed the incident said that the command was on top of the situation.

Okasanmi who said that the victims have not been rescued as of Wednesday morning said that the Police in conjunction with another security outfit including Vigilantes and local hunters have been dispatched to all the forests in the state.

Okasanmi said, “the kidnapping incident was true, four Tipper Lorry drivers were kidnapped. Police in collaboration with other security agencies, Vigilante men and hunters have been dispatched to scout all the forest in the state but we are yet to sight any of the drivers. Our search still continues in the bush and I know that we will succeed. We are going to rescue them.

“My appeal to members of the public is that they should continue to give us information which will make us succeed in our assignment”, the PPRO said.

He however said that two suspects have been arrested and they are helping the Police in their investigation.