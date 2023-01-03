To celebrate his fast rise in the music sphere since making his official music debut in the year 2022, fast-rising international artist Prince Ebenezer Obioma got himself a $300 McLaren while putting in the finishing touches on his long-anticipated album.

The “Be My Four” ladies man took to social media to announce the acquisition of his new luxury car on Wednesday, the 25th of January 2023. While sharing pictures and videos of the expensive McLaren, the singer also disclosed the cost of his new luxury car.

According to the youngster, the luxury car was purchased in celebration of his monumental rise in the music circle. The fast-rising star has since been an inspiration to many youngsters who are looking to sponsor their career through other means of income as it has become even harder for talent to get a record or even have the funds to further their career due to how expensive it has become to promote a music track or the artist.

The Afro-pop singer has set a standard amongst fellow artists in wealth diversification through his multiple strings of income from car rental investment (DXB) to real estate and now music. 3Gar Baby continues to reign supreme in the hearts of many as his social media continues to flood with fan love and inspirational quotes derived from the artist’s stride toward greatness.

The acquisition of a luxury car shows how far the fast-rising international star has come.