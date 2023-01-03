Social media, blogs, streaming platforms, and music lovers are having a field day as a rap song by 3Gar Baby titled “Be My Four” is currently trending.

The 2022 single has seen a significant rise in the last 48 hours, trending across many social media platforms. The Hip hop single for some unexpected reason is currently enjoying recognition as all manner of social interactions and memes are been derived from the song’s lyrics.

Debates and analyses of the lyrics have expanded largely and leading to different types of conversations being held in its regard.

One of the major trending lines is “ Have got three bxxches, you can be my four”. This is one of the major reasons for debates and comments online.

According to common threads, there has been a spike in online recognition of the 2022 single by the prominent fast-rising artist named 3Gar Baby. The talented artist and songwriter consider himself a multi-talented figure across different genre of music ranging from hip hop, R nB, Afro-pop.

The Hip hop youngster has had other amazing singles with some honorary mentions like; “Be My Four“, and “Hustle na Must”.

3Gar Baby is a Nigerian-born artist with a musical background from a very tender age. The youngster is currently based in South Africa where he has continued to develop his musical career and has recently released a few gems that go to show just how talented the youngster is.

The Hip hop genius and lyricist is currently setting his sights on the Afro-pop music scene after releasing quite a few singles and is also believed to have an album project in the works.

The young hip-hop star recently saw a resurgence online as debates, reviews, and appreciation from comments and blog posts tied up to 3Gar Baby as trending videos, lyrics cypher, and music lovers all raving about the lyrics and the style of music.

Major debates lean toward if the youngster can make it in Africa as a hip-hop artist.