Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A 39-year-old Southwest youth leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Seyi Bamidele on Tuesday submitted a letter of interest to contest for the chairmanship of the party in Osun state.

The PDP in the state is led by Akindele Adekunle-led caretaker committee after the dissolution of the State Working Committee due to prolonged litigation before the governorship election in the state.

Seyi, a former State Youth of the party in Osun after submitting his letter of intent at the party secretariat in Osogbo, said he has consulted widely with stakeholders of the party before taking the decision to contest.

According to him, everyone who is an adult and a member of the PDP is qualified to contest the Chairmanship of the party. Besides, I was a member of the state working committee before moving to the zonal level.

“PDP is a democratic party that encourages youths to be active, hence, my decision to join the race after due consultation. My chairmanship will bring about unity in the party and bring a breadth of fresh ideas into the system with a view to retaining it glory in the state”.