By Godfrey Bivbere

Three vessels laden with 98.8 million litres (98,814 metric tons) of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS berthed at the Lagos Port Complex over the weekend, statistics provided by the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA known as the Shipping Position has shown.

The Shipping position identified the three vessels as Antares1 which arrived Lagos port on Friday with 36,000 metric tons of PMS, Ocean Nirvana which came in with 36,932 metric tons of PMS on Friday and Zonda which came in with 25,882 metric tons of PMS on Thursday last week.

Another vessel laden with 4,750 metric tons of PMS is expected at the Lagos port on Monday 23, 2023.

Similarly, M/T Montago is expected to have berthed with 25,000/5,000 metric tons of Automated Gas Oil, AGO (diesel), and JET A1 fuel (aviation fuel) on Friday while M/T Berners should have berthed with 14,500 metric tons of JET A1 and AGO Saturday 14, 2023.

Also, 5,500 metric tons of Base Oil is expected to arrive at Lagos port shipped in by M/T Swan on Wednesday 18, 2023.

The NPA Shipping Position also shows that two vessels are also expected to arrive on Sunday 15, 2023 with Bulk Gas shipped in by M/T Alfred Temile and M/T Sapet Gas laden with 8,000 and 4,000 metric tons respectively.