.

At least three kidnappers have been killed in Cameroon’s North region, according to local and security sources.

The kidnappers were killed on Sunday in raids carried out by Cameroon’s elite force, the Rapid Intervention Battalion (BIR), in the Mayo-Rey Division of the region, the army said in a statement.

“They were heavily armed. The BIR seized their weapons. The kidnappers are well-known deserters of the army of a neighboring country,” a senior army official said.

The army has stepped up security in the region where ransom kidnapping is said to be gaining ground.

On Monday, the National Gendarmerie said its forces have also arrested three suspected kidnappers in the Demsa locality of the region.