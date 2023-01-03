By Vincent Ujumadu

THE Anambra State Police command has arrested three teenagers allegedly involved in armed robbery in Anambra State.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr Tochukwu Ikenga said they were arrested by vigilante operatives Awka and handed over to the State CID, annex, Awkuzu in Oyi local government area for further investigation.

According to the PPRO, it was a case of armed robbery and not two fighting as earlier alleged, adding that the complainant positively identified the three suspects.

He said: “There were marks of violence and serious wound on the body of the complainant as a result of the attack by the suspects.

“The suspects’ statements were taken and they all confessed to the crime.They were detained with other suspects in the cell.

” One of the suspects in custody revealed that as they were sleeping, the late Uchenna started acting abnormally and screamed and hit his head on the wall before he slumped.

“The victim was taken to the hospital and he was confirmed dead by the doctor.

“No money was demanded or collected by the IPO or any policeman as attested by the deceased father.”

The PPRO said a Twitter user’s account on the matter was aimed at inciting the public against the police, stating that the command had invited him to Anambra State Police Command on Wednesday to come with evidence and witnesses to prove that the IPO demanded the sum N150,000 for bail.

This, he added, would enable the police to come out with facts about what transpired.

He said that the police would also carry out an autopsy to determine the cause of the death of the victim in the police cell.