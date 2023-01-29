Ogabor Joseph

A total of 29 Nigerian referees will on Wednesday, 1st February receive their badges to operate as FIFA match officials for the year 2023, at a special ceremony inside the NFF Secretariat, Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

Seven of them will be badged as FIFA referees while another seven will be decorated as FIFA assistant referees. Four are FIFA women referees and three are FIFA women assistant referees. Four are FIFA beach soccer referees while another four are FIFA futsal referees.

Only two of the arbiters are new to the topmost rank: Muhammed Yakubu and Tijjani Ahmad, who will operate as FIFA assistant referees.

FIFA Referees: Ogabor Joseph; Nurudeen Abubakr; Quadri Adebimpe; Kassim Abdulsalam; Abdullahi Abubakar; Bashir Salihu; Grema Mohammed

FIFA Assistant Referees: Samuel Pwadutakam; Usman Abdulmajeed; Efosa Igudia Celestine; Hope Igho; Tejiri Digbori; Muhammed Yakubu; Tijjani Ahmad

FIFA Beach Soccer Referees: Jelili Ogunmuyiwa; Fawole Olawale; Olayinka Olajide; Rabiu Ahmad

FIFA Futsal Referees: Bello Zuru Alhassan; Musa Dung Davou; Paul Umuago; Uhah Ndubuisi

FIFA Women Referees: Ndidi Patience; Hannah Eliagwu; Olufunmilayo Alaba; Yemisi Akintoye

FIFA Women Assistant Referees: Mfon Friday Akpan; Beauty Kabenda Terah; Abibat Yusuf