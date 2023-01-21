By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

The Ahmadu Bello University(ABU) Zaria will present a total of 35,758 graduands for the 2018/2019 and 2019/2020 sessions for conferment of first degrees, postgraduate diplomas and higher degrees at its 42nd Diamond Jubilee Convocation billed to hold on Saturday, 28th January, 2023.

A statement on Friday by Auwalu Umar of the institution”s Directorate of Public Affairs, said the number, released along with other activities lined up for the convocation by the institution’s Registrar, Malam Rabiu Samaila, comprised

8,842 higher degrees ,869 Ph.D; 60 M.Phil; 6,179 Masters; and 1,734 Postgraduate Diplomas.

“26,916 Bachelors Degrees out of which 273 have First Class, 5,647 Second Class Upper Division, 17,567 Second Class Lower Division, 2,899 Third Class Honours, 45 Pass degrees, and 485 unclassified degrees.”

The statement said four outstanding personalities will be conferred with the institution’s honorary doctorate degrees for their immeasurable contribution to humanity, which included former military governor of old Kano State Col. Sani Bello (Rtd) and Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations Ms. Amina Jane Mohammed.Others are former Bursar of Ahmadu Bello University Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Jibo and Katsina-based philanthropist Hajiya Fatima Lami Usman Kurfi.

“The Visitor to Ahmadu Bello University, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, will be the Special Guest of Honour at the occasion. His Excellency, Malam Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai, OFR, the Executive Governor of Kaduna State, will be the Chief Host, while His Highness, Malam Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, CFR, the Emir of Zazzau, will be the Royal Father of the day.”

“There will be a pre-convocation lecture scheduled to hold at ABU’s CBN Centre for Economics and Finance Auditorium at 4pm on Friday, 27th January, 2023.

The lecture, entitled “The Impact of Man-Made and Natural Disasters on Food Security and Agricultural Development in Nigeria”, will be delivered by Mr. Boss G. Mustapha, CFR, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Mr. Hubert Wigwe, CON, the Managing Director, Access Bank PLC, will chair the lecture presentation.”

“Other activities lined up for the convocation include a public lecture scheduled to take place on Tuesday, 24th January, 2023.The lecture, which is to be presented by an alumnus of Ahmadu Bello University, Prof. Adebayo Olukoshi, will hold at the institution’s CBN Centre for Economics and Finance Auditorium.”

“Prof. Olukoshi, a distinguished researcher and scholar at Wits School of Governance, University of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, South Africa, will speak on “Nigeria: Character Builds a Nation, Dignity Transforms It,” the statement added.