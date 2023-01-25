… project would boost trade, commerce within the locality – Senate Minority leader

By Peter Okutu,Abakaliki

Eke Amanvu, an ancient market in Amanvu Nkalagu Community in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State has received a modern face-lift, following the assistance of the Senator representing Ebonyi Central Senatorial zone, at the National Assembly, Chief Obinna Ogba.

The market was abandoned for over 25 years before it was reconstructed for the benefit of the rural dwellers of Amanvu Nkalagu community of the State and beyond.

The Senate Minority Leader, Senator Chukwuka Utazi, representing Enugu North who inaugurated the project at Amanvu community of Nkalagu in Ishielu Local Government Area, described it as worthwhile, stressing that the facility would boost trade and commerce in the locality, especially in the marketing of agricultural produce.

He commended Ogba for the project and urged the community to protect the buildings from vandalism and other forms of destruction.

“This project belongs to you, as a community, you must do everything within your powers to protect the facility against vandalism and destruction.

“In the Senate, we know ourselves, especially those of us from the South-East; and Ogba as one of the senators from the region is so committed and passionate in the pursuit of issues that will enhance the development, peace and progress in the zone,” he said.

Utazi described Ogba as an outstanding and outspoken senator whose contributions on the floor of the senate had contributed to deepening democratic governance in Nigeria.

“Distinguished Sen. Ogba is an astute politician and senator whose wealth of experience in lawmaking has contributed to fashioning good laws for the good democratic governance of our nation. “In the Senate, we know ourselves, especially those of us from the South-East; and Ogba as one of the senators from the region is so committed and passionate in the pursuit of issues that will enhance the development, peace and progress in the zone.

”He is a ranking senator; he is vibrant, he is versatile and a credible lawmaker who is representing his zone well as can be seen from the many constituency projects including a mini-stadium he built to promote sports development in the state,” he added.

In his speech, Senator Ogba who hails from the Community commended the Amanvu people for their support, love and loyalty, saying that the market was rebuilt and modernised to boost the economy of the area by through sales of their agricultural commodities.

Ogba assured of his continued commitment to bettering a lot of his people, even as he urged his supporters not to despair in the face of his recent political travail, saying that all hope is not lost.

Earlier in his address, the Chairman of Amanvu Development Union, Comrade Ogba Felix, explained that the Eke market was founded and established way back in time by the early settlers of Amanvu Nkalagu.

According to him, the market is strategically located at the centre of the three hamlets setting in the area, and its reconstruction will boost their businesses.

Mr Ogba Felix commended Senator Ogba for embarking on such a life-touching project in the area and assured him of their continued support for him.

“Our incoming Governor, we all know that the whistle for the noble game of leadership will be blown in no distant time. Your good people of Amanvu Nkalagu and all Ebonyians are solidly behind you and what you stand for. All the votes of Ebonyians are for you, not even one will miss. Therefore be rest assured that when the game is over, you will become our next Governor and Ebonyi State will be happy again. It shall be well with us,” he concluded.