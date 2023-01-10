……….. We’ll Work for PDP 5/5 – NYLA President

The Pioneer leader of Ndokwa Youth Leaders Assembly NYLA, Engr. Michael Anoka has said that the Youths of Ndokwa Nation are prepared to secure the victory of the PDP in the coming General Elections.

Anoka revealed this on Tuesday in Obiaruku, Ukwuani LGA during the Delta State PDP campaign rally while addressing newsmen.

Anoka, a Special Assistant to Delta State Governor on Special Duties championed the Ndokwa Youth Leaders Assembly to the rally.

He said that the majority of the youths of Ndokwa Nation have resolved to ensure that the PDP wins all elections from the Presidency down to the State constituencies across the three LGAs that make up Ndokwa Nation.

Anoka called on youths not to allow themselves to be deceived by any alien party but to work with the PDP stating that only the party’s administration can guarantee more prosperity for the people.

He added that more opportunities can only be made available for youths in the state only under the administration of the PDP, which he said is the most youth-friendly party in Nigeria.

He, however, assured the people that he will continue to identify and support the development of youths in Ndokwa Nation.

Meanwhile, the President of the NYLA Comr. Trevo Chuks Ilide reiterated the resolve of the group to work for all the PDP candidates, most especially the Atiku/Okowa and Sheriff/Onyeme candidacies.

Addressing newsmen, Comr. Trevo Chuks Ilide said that the members of the Ndokwa Youth Leaders Assembly across the wards in the three LGAs of Ndokwa Nation are currently implementing plans to mobilise more votes for all PDP candidates in the elections.

Ilide noted also that the group will continue to rally support for the PDP ahead of the General Elections.

He, however, encouraged the youths of Ndokwa Nation to support the PDP assuring them that the party’s leadership at all levels will better serve the interest of the Ndokwa people.