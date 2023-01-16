… inaugurates 18 km Ejinrin-Idowa-Ibefun-Itokin road

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun on Monday appealed to residents of the state to trust him for another term of four years, saying that his government had kept faith with his campaign promises of working for the betterment of the state and its people.

Governor Abiodun, who made the appeal when his campaign train visited Odogbolu local government area of the state,

commissioned 18km Ejinrin-Idowa-Ibefun-Itokin road.

The campaign train of the governor included the State Deputy, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, a former governor, Segun Osoba, three former Deputy governors in the state; Yetunde Onanuga, Salmot Badru, Gbenga Kaka, Lekan Mustapha among others.

Abiodun during the commissioning said the construction of the road was part of deliberate efforts of his government to improve on mobility and ease of doing business in the state.

Speaking during the inauguration in Idowa, Abiodun explained that the road construction was yet another milestone in the infrastructural development of the state.

The governor noted that since the commencement of his campaign, his administration had been able to inaugurate road constructions in all the local government visited so far.

Abiodun stated that his government would continue to provide enabling, conducive environment for public private partnership to thrive.

“We inaugurated Itori township road in Ewekoro local government last week. We are in Ijebu East, we inaugurated Esure road.

“The road we are commissioning today is a connecting road between Ogun and Lagos state. It is a federal government road, but in a deplorable condition. We must not allow our people to suffer”.

“We have paid attention to roads that connects neighbouring states especially Lagos. We are determined to build the future of Ogun state together.

“We have reconstructed over 400 kilometers of highways in three years and seven months.

” After spending eight years, we would not have constructed all roads, but we would have made a positive difference,” he said.

Addressing thousands of residents of the local government and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at Atiba, the governor disclosed that it was difficult for him to convince people to vote for him in 2019 because there was nothing so convincing on the ground and he had to resort to begging the people for votes to eventually secure victory at the poll.

Abiodun however said that he was grateful to God for the grace to keep faith with the promises made while seeking to be the governor in the state, saying that the numerous projects dotting everywhere in the state as executed by his administration just confirmed that he is not that type of governor who take the people for granted.

He said his government had constructed over 1000 block of classrooms, about 1300 affordable housing units, over 400km of roads including the new newly dualized Ijebu Ode/Epe expressway, the 18km Idowa-Ala-Ibefun road commissioned yesterday, rehabilitation of the primary healthcare centres across the state among many other life changing projects.

Governor Abiodun disclosed that he would consolidate on his achievements in the last three and half years calling on the people of the local government to troop out in their thousands on March 11, 2023 to vote for him and return him for another term of four years.

The governor equally urged the people of the local government to vote for the party’s Presidential Candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu on February 25 as well as other candidates of the party saying that the ruling party remain dedicated to addressing yearnings of Nigerians.

A member of National Youth Mobilisation, Southwest of Presidential Campaign Council of the ruling party, Adekunle Ayoola who is also from the local government during the campaign described the choice of Abiodun for another term as well as Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu presidential aspiration as one that the people will never regret.

Ayoola said “Abiodun has no doubt been fantastic with governance in the state, he has quietly been working all around the state to ensure development across all the sectors of the economy, be it education, healthcare, housing, agriculture, among others, so he no doubt deserved another term. And for Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the truth is that the political icon has all it takes to fix the country and it is one choice Nigerians won’t regret”.

Oba Yinusa Adekoya, Dagburewe of Idowa, commended the governor for fulfilling his promise, adding that the road was in a dilapidated condition before the governor came into office.

Adekoya urged the people to come out enmass and vote the governor, saying that his election was already a done deal.