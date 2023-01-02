By Clifford Ndujihe

ABIA State All Progressives Congress, APC, Governorship Candidate High Chief Ikechi Emenike, has declared 2023 as the year for the liberation of the state from over two decades of bad governance by inept leaders.

Welcoming Abians to the “year of rescue,” Emenike said that 2023 would be a remarkable year in the history of Abia State, adding: “This is the year to end god-fatherism in Abia, the year to send looters out of government house, the year to break the chain of transferring power among people bereft of ideas of good governance.”

The development economist said with the arrival of new year, the 2023 electioneering process has entered the homestretch, and stressed the need for Abians to prepare and vote for change.

He urged Abia voters not to leave anything to chance as the 2023 general election presents “a great opportunity for us to take back our dear state from the plunderers of our collective patrimony. We must rescue our state so that we can develop and make it great as well as truly God’s Own State where transparency, accountability and people-oriented government would hold be entrenched.”

Emenike reiterated his determination to lead the Abia rescue movement to a successful outcome at the poll after which “I will set up the building blocks of development to activate a holistic development of the state.”

He enjoined Abia youths to remove despondency associated with unemployment, assuring them that he would ensure that jobs are sustainably created with the establishment of the building blocks of development.

The governorship candidate also encouraged mothers to renew their hope of a new dawn in Abia where they would be empowered to take adequate care of their family, assuring that mothers would enjoy the benefits of their children being gainfully employed after graduation from higher institutions.

“Abia is now at the threshold of the much expected break from the past, characterised by persistent decay of infrastructure and looting of resources meant for project execution and salary payments”.

“We must collectively make efforts as individuals, groups, leaders, stakeholders, fathers, mothers to rescue our state from the dark forces of stagnation. The chance has come,” Emenike said.