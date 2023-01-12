…calls on Abia electorates to avoid voting wrong candidates

…says plans along with Tinubu’s to take youths from street

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

AHEAD of the 2023 general elections, the Deputy Chief Whip of House Representatives and member representing Isuikwuato/ Federal Constituency, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, yesterday, told people in her constituency why Tinubu will win and emerge Nigeria’s next president as long as he is on the ballot the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, will retain power come February 25th presidential election.

She made the statement while on a ward to ward tour, where she described Tinubu as “the greatest builder of men in our time”.

According to her, it is impossible to defeat a man like Tinubu with political tentacles spread across the country at the polls.

The lawmaker said the earlier people accept the truth, the better, adding that “people should learn on how to appreciate those who had done creditably well and impacted on the lives of many despite their political differences.”

She said: “Tinubu is a detribalised Nigerian who has built men across ethnic and religious lines. His contributions to the nation and prominence shouldn’t be undermined by anyone for political reasons.

“As a governor, he appointed people from all regions. He didn’t discriminate against anyone or their tribes. He gave people the opportunity to express themselves.

“Don’t allow yourselves to be deceived by people who don’t have your interest in mind for political reasons.

“Tinubu has paid his dues. He won the APC primaries without spending a dime from his pocket. The people he made gave him the victory at the APC presidential primary. He is a political capital that people are willing to invest their resources on.”

However, the federal lawmaker counseled that the electorates in Abia should always hold their leaders accountable.

“You must ask them to account for what comes to them monthly. The election period is here again, they will come back with all manner of excuses to deceive you. Ask them what they have done with your money”, she said.

Meanwhile, she (Onyejeocha) disclosed that her goal is to engage the youth in meaningful ventures and take them off the street like Tinubu had done.

She also admonished them not to allow themselves to be used as willing tools by dubious politicians before, during and after the elections.

She recounted how she and her think-tank team formed a youth employment scheme a couple of months ago to expand employment opportunities for the people of her constituency, which she said saw, “50 youth engaged in one swoop in the first phase of the scheme and many others currently being considered for the federal jobs.

“I want to do the same thing Tinubu is doing. I pray for you that you will not become slaves to any politician but blessings to your parents, your families, your community and the nation at large.

“Your future starts now. You must not mortgage your future for any reason. You owe that to your parents and loved ones.

“You are the future of this country and you must continue to live by the standard that will uplift you to become better.”