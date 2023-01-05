Dr Abiola Oshodi, Media Director, Tinubu/ Shettima, lndependent Campaign Council, ICC, Ondo state.

…Ondo Mega rally slated for Jan 7

…Tinubu, the best amongst those on ballot

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Media Director, Tinubu Shettima lndependent Campaign Council ICC, Ondo state, Dr Abiola Oshodi, has highlighted what the people of Ondo stands to benefit if they vote for the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the 2023 election.

Tinubu is billed to hold a Mega rally in the state on January 7, this year.

Oshodi, in. Pre statement ahead of the visit, said that “the significance

of the historic visit of our principal His excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu cannot be over emphasized and couldn’t have come a better time as we race to the 2023 national election.

” He’s not here to campaign or beg us to vote for him , he’s in the state to remind us of our civic responsibility that we should come out in large numbers come February 25th to vote him and other APC candidates across the length and breath of the state so that we can be part of the history making states that will ensure that Asiwaju emerged winner of the national election.

” Bola Ahmed Tinubu is Ondo state and Ondo state is Bola Ahmed Tinubu , so his visit to Ondo state is both historic and strategic.

“The visit is strategic in the sense that Ondo state stands to gain a lot by virtue of Asiwaju’s presidency as lots of developmental projects that can transform Ondo state can be prioritized and given life.

‘” About three of such projects come to mind , the development and exploration of the large bitumen deposit , the second largest in the world and only second to Canada must be given adequate attention under the Asiwaju presidency, the development of the seaport in Ondo south will place Ondo state within the global economic view.

” It will also unleash unprecedented developments in the state and lastly the construction of the road network that leads to the lekki-Ajah corridor of Lagos state from Ondo will help accelerate the economic development of Ondo state.

” All the three major projects can be achieved under the Asiwaju presidency if Ondo state people vote him enmasse in the February 2023 national election, we stand to gain a lot.

” The TSGICC and other campaign council such as the PCC and the APC state party structure and the Akeredolu led administration have been doing a lot behind the scene to ensure the success of the Asiwaju’s campaign rally to our sunshine state.

” For the TSGICC, we are mobilizing from the polling units across the length and breath of Ondo state , we have been sensitizing our people with campaign jingles , engagements on all the various forms of media and rolling out strategic information about the significance of the visit and the need to ensure its success and by His grace the success of the campaign will translate into massive victory for Asiwaju come February 25th 2023.

Oshodi asked Nigeria to vote for Tinubu because ” is the best of the lots amongst those on the ballot , he’s the only presidential candidate with vast experiences of being a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria .

” Tinubu is a two term governor and a successful one for that matter that continues till date to ensure that his protégés are in charge of Lagos state 15 years after he left office and thus ensure continuity of the blueprint that he designed for Lagos state.

” He’s one is the biggest investor in our democracy having built his party from the ground up with control of just one state out of thirty six and formed alliances with other progressives across the length and breath of Nigeria to form the APC that’s currently the ruling party since 2015.

” Much more importantly Asiwaju understands the current major challenge of Nigeria which is revenue challenge , a similar problem that Lagos was immersed in pre-1999 and Asiwaju came with his financial engineering skill set that laid a solid financial foundation for Lagos state, upon which Lagos state continues to grow in leaps and bounds.

” This amongst other great achievements, Asiwaju will unleash and replicate at the national scene if he’s elected the president of Nigeria come February 25th 2023.

“Ondo state is a must win for the APC and the Asiwaju ticket and the importance of this victory cannot be over overemphasized, Ondo state prides itself as one of the founding fathers of progressive politics in Nigeria and we cannot afford to be behind other progressive states when it’s time to take the roll call of which state made the impeding Asiwaju’s victory possible.

Oshodi noted that ” historically the action group ( the progressive party of chief Awolowo and chief Ajasin) was birthed in Owo, Ondo state in the time of old and God willing the Asiwaju’s presidency will be birthed in Ondo state come February 25th 2023 starting with the success of the January 7th presidential campaign.