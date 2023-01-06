The people of Ikot Abasi Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State have thrown their weight behind the Peoples Democratic Party, its Governorshop Candidate, Pastor Umo Eno, and the Presidential Candidate Atiku Abubakar in next month’s elections.

The people made their stand public at a campaign rally when they turned out en mass to declare their support and loyalty to the PDP and its governorship candidate, Pastor Umo Eno, just as Governor Udom Emmanuel, led the enthusiastic PDP campaign train to its first campaign in 2023.

From the traditional ruler and elders, to the market women and youths, Ikot Abasi, a stronghold of the PDP, assured Pastor Eno and the PDP that it will repeat the feat of 2019, when it vehemently rejected a homeboy and the APC candidate in favour of Governor Emmanuel and the PDP.



“As traditional rulers and fathers of all, we are not interested in politics; but we are very interested in quality leadership that would impact the lives of our people positively and maintain the peace and security that we are enjoying as well as continue on the development trajectory of successive governments in Akwa Ibom State”, the Paramount Ruler of Ikot Abasi, HRM Edidem Udo Joe Ntuk Obom XII, said, during a courtesy call on him by the PDP/Umo Eno Campaign team, who were on their way to the PDP campaign rally held in the Council Headquarters, overlooking the historic ‘Bridge of No Return’, where thousands of present day Akwa Ibom indigenes were shipped out into slavery in Europe and America.



The monarch showered royal blessings on the PDP gubernatorial candidate and his team, noting that Pastor Eno is a godly man who has left no one in doubt about his strength of character and enterprise, as demonstrated in his successful private businesses.



Pastor Eno, in his response, described the respected monarch as one of the pillars of support for the Governor Udom Emmanuel Administration and expressed the hope that he would drink from the fountains of his wisdom, when God makes him the next governor in May 2023.

Speaking moments later at the rally attended by Governor Emmanuel and his deputy, Mr. Moses Ekpo, Pastor Eno laid out his plans for the famed LGA, which used to be called Opobo LGA, until 1976, when the Military Administration of Murtala Mohammed cut off Opobo town, their neighbours across the Imo River and made it part of Rivers State.



Eno said: “All the tourism sites in Ikot Abasi will be renovated and restored and we will make sure they are functional and fully operational. Ikot Abasi used to be a place where white men lived and worked.

They will come back. The Opobo Boatyard, as it used to be called, was right here, where modern engine boats were made. We shall make Ikot Abasi to be Ikot Abasi again…You have so much potential in Agriculture, in fisheries, in power generation and Ikot Abasi will be a top priority once God makes me the governor in May this year,” Pastor Eno said as the crowd roared in approval.

Pastor Eno also said that Akwa Ibom State cannot afford to compromise the peaceful and serene character and identity it is enjoying and known for under Governor Udom Emmanuel, by voting for gun-carrying candidates, who would return the state to the dark days of kidnappings, killings and violence.



“Whenever you see any group of people shooting guns, killing people and causing trouble, check out and know that they are a reflection of their leaders.

The Bible says ‘we are products of our leaders’. Look at the PDP: because Governor Udom Emmanuel, our leader is a peaceful leader, we are devoid of evil and trouble and Akwa Ibom State does not need trouble, killings and kidnapping anymore,” he said.

Taking over from Pastor Eno, Governor Emmanuel said, as the first campaign in the new year, he was in Ikot Abasi to “impart blessings” on all PDP candidates, supporters and the land of Akwa Ibom.



He went ahead to list the accomplishments of his Administration for Ikot Abasi people, saying: “I think if we want to take stock now, Ikot Abasi should be one of the most blessed LGA in Nigeria because just last week I released money for the remedial preparation of the site of the Federal University of Technology in Ikot Abasi and I have the full assurance of the Minister of Education that that Federal University will commence with immediate effect.

As you know, when I came in as Governor, Ibom Power Plant located here in Ikot Abasi, was not generating even one megawatt. Today, Ibom Power Plant is generating more than the Power Transmission Company of Nigeria can transmit,” Emmanuel boasted.



The governor also assured the people that when Atiku wins the presidential elections, the Aluminum Smelter Company of Nigeria, ALSCON, which the APC federal Government had neglected to reactivate, would be resuscitated to boost the steel industry and create jobs for Nigerians.