By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The Managing Director of Coleman Wires and Cables, Mr. George Onafowokan, has said that it would build more investment in the Nigeria’s cable industry.

In a statement, he said that there is a need for more people to remain in Nigeria and invest than those who run away, so that when they come back, they would have something to fall back on, adding that not everybody would run away from the country.

Onafowokan said: “We believe the scoop is getting bigger with over 200 million people and we believe more opportunities are coming in. For this reason, we are building more capacity.

“Today, we are proud to say we have the biggest cable company in sub-Sahara Africa, and based on what we are producing in the Sagamu factory, we will be the biggest manufacturer of cable in Africa.

“We don’t want to be seen collecting meaningless awards for sponsorship’s sake. We believe we are to be awarded based on what we have done or our precedent.

“For us in Coleman, it is all about local content, and capacity building. Everything we do here is 100 percent indigenous. We are proud to say that we make quality affordable products being made in Nigeria”, he said.

Coleman Wires and Cables exports its products to many African countries, contributing significantly to the Federal Government’s export initiative.

The company has driven the cable industry towards meeting Nigeria’s cable needs through the production of power cables, small specialized cables, TV cables, oil and gas instrumentation cables, and high-voltage cables for transmission and distribution, among others.