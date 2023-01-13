…Tasks APC on strategic, all-inclusive, violence free campaigns

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja.

LESS than 50 days to the 2023 general elections, a support group: Concerned Professionals for the Tinubu/Shettima presidency, on Friday, announced its plans to deploy new strategies geared towards countering negative propagandas against the presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The group consisted of professionals and semi-skilled professionals from the Northern, Southern parts of Nigeria and other interest groups.

They said the move became imperative seeing the peculiarity of the 2023 presidential election, involving major political gladiators from all the regions of Nigeria, which are: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu from the South West; Abubakar Atiku from the North and Mr. Peter Obi from the South East.

They further explained that going by the current state of things in the country, notably the seeming economic melt-down and current security challenges plaguing the country, calculated moves must be made to adequately convince and convert the electorate to vote APC.

In a statement co-signed by the group’s National Secretary, Akindolu Taiwo; National Coordinator; Engr. Abdulkadir Mohammed Maude, and Director of Mobilization, Barr. Ibrahim Mohammed, and obtained by our correspondent, in Abuja, the initiative would also form part of the campaign process as part of efforts to woo voters.

Expressing optimism that Tinubu would win the 2023 presidential election landslide, they said another pamphlet would be made to educate Nigerians why Tinubu stands out of the pack of the present Presidential Candidates

According to them, winning the election would involve going extra miles in convincing the electorates. Unfortunately, the global economic melt-down and current security challenges in the country has placed the candidate of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in a position where concerted efforts must be put in place to convince and convert the electorates to the APC side.

“We observed that during campaign rallies and programmes, the speakers only address their party members mobilized from different states or Local governments Areas. They dance and make jamboree out of the programme without long-lasting messages passed to the targeted audience (electorates).

“To this end, as our contribution to achieving the goal of delivering Asiwaju/Shettima Presidency to compliment the activities of the campaign Councils, our team has taken time to research and suitably packaged a training programme targeted at passionate professionals and Independent Support Groups willing to serve as canvassers and mobilizers with the theme: ‘‘Tinubu/Shettima 2023 Presidential Bid: Vote Canvassing, Grassroot Mobilization, Election Monitoring, and intelligent information gathering”, they added.

The group explained that the “approach is to tutor Independent Canvassers and Mobilizers during a day programme, on how to effectively engage and respond to pre-election, election day and post electioneering activities.”

The statement in part: “These include, tackling negative propaganda constantly designed to malign the images of the APC Presidential Candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Vice, Kashim Shettima, propagate the antecedents of the duo, showcase their plans for Nigerians, independent election monitoring and voting processes amongst others, rancour- free.

“A prepared mini handbook detailing most of what is required in terms of independent Strategies to adopt during mobilization, canvassing, election monitoring as well as intelligent information gathering before, during and after the elections is discussed and the handbooks are distributed thereafter accordingly. This would serve as a guide at every given opportunity in the course of discussions and mobilization.”

They, however, called for support from major stakeholders of the party for the propagation of the ideals of Asiwaju/Shettima’s ticket, adding that they would work assiduously to ensure that Tinubu win the election.