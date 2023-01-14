…asks police to fish out attackers

By Gabriel Ewepu

THE Convener, Concerned Nigerians, CN, Comrade Deji Adeyanju Saturday night, vehemently condemned attack on the condemned the barbaric on the National spokesperson of the Conference of United Political Parties, CUPP, in Akokwa, Imo State, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, on Saturday.

The condemnation was is in a statement signed by Adeyanju, where he described the act as barbaric and inhuman.

He said: “I condemn the inhumane attack targeted at Mr Ikenga Ugochinyere in Akokwa, Imo state today leading to loss of lives of his family members and destruction of his properties.

“The perpetrators of this atrocious act are no doubt barbarians. They are unworthy to be left to dwell among humans. It is saddening that they have allowed their basic human rationality to be spun over a penny by those who are supposed to uphold law and order.

“My suspicion is that governor Hope Uzodinma is behind this attack as Ikenga had alerted the public to numerous threats to his life by associates of the Imo State governor.

“This seismic event is a blatant mockery of Law and Order. It is also a convenient indication that our police are indeed letting evil bloodthirsty politicians thrive. They seem to earn their protection over a helpless Nigerian citizen.

He further accused the police of what he called unreactive attitude despite CUPP spokesperson crying out over threat to his life.

“The unreactive attitude of the Nigerian Police Force to protect and investigate the initial death threat on Mr Ikenga has to be the height of dereliction of duty in the history of policing.

“The porous Nigerian Policing System begs for urgent reformation, otherwise, the likes of the occurrence will gradually become a norm in the society.

“It is not out of place to say that no human deserves to die because a particular government wants to keep reigning. No property deserves to be arsoned because someone do not agree with the works of a particular administration.

“Respect for Law and Order is a civic duty that must be conscientiously observed by all and sundry. Authorities should desist from using their constitutionally given powers to perpetrate vices on the unprovoking citizens”, he pointed.

However, he said demanded that perpetrators of the violent attack should be fished out and dealt with, “I recommend that justice be invoked. The evil perpetrators should be fished out and be punished with the full extent of the Law.”

He also expressed sadness over the killing of Ugochinyere ‘s loved ones in the attack.

“I deeply sympathise with Mr Ikenga for the loss of his loved ones.

“The act of torching on his properties is also heartfelt. I pray God grants him the fortitude to bear the loss. My thoughts and prayers are with him”, he added.