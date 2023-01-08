….Urhobos have settled for Omo-Agege

Olorogun Dr Christopher Ominimini Obiuwevbi has praised the choice of Chief Ede Dafinone as the Delta Central Senatorial candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, saying that he is the only son of Okpe paternally who is in the race either gubernatorial or Senatorial.

Ominimini also said it was the turn of the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege to be the governor of Delta State, adding the Urhobos have settled for the former Delta State Secretary.

“You are the only son of Okpe paternally who is in the race either gubernatorial or Senatorial, that means you are a lucky man, a man with connections who have made it in the business world and highly connected, that is why we are saying the fight is now between Ede Dafinone and other political party candidates” insisting that the chartered accountant has no match.

The Former DESOPADEC Commissioner who spoke at Orogun main town in Ughelli North local government area when the Ede Dafinone campaign team storm the ward also took a shot at the choice of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as the party Governorship candidate.

“Today, the Governorship of Delta State is on a rotation basis, Chief James Onanefe Ibori had it on behalf of Delta Central, Chief Emmanuel Uduaghan on behalf of the Delta South, and Senator Ifeanyi Okowa on behalf of Delta North, it’s now the turn of Delta Central, we, the Urhobos have chosen Omo-Agege,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Ede Dafinone has extolled the qualities of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, saying he has done extremely well, and that the Urhobo nation is proud of him.

Dafinone stated that the APC has produced credible candidates from the Presidency to the State House Of Assembly, appealing to supporters and electorates to vote for all APC candidates during the general elections.

The former NEXIM board member was accompanied by members of his campaign organization led by the Director General, Olorogun Barr Adelabu Bodjor, and Barr Mathew Omonade, APC Candidate Ughelli North Constituency.