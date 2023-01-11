The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, former Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly and Delta State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Elder Omeni Sobotie has charged the people of Ughelli North, South and Udu federal constituency to vote for Hon. Francis Ejiroghene Waive in order to make him a ranking member of the House of Representatives.

The three APC leaders said that Waive has done well as a first timer, but will do better if reelected as a ranking member of the House of Reps because he will have more privilege to head committees.

DSP Omo-Agege speaking while addressing a nmammoth crowd of supporters who received him in continuation of the party’s ward-to-ward campaign at Iyara and Oviri Olomu in Ughelli South local government areas of the state commended Hon. Waive for not disappointing him and other party leaders who supported him, and urged the people of Ughelli North, South and Udu federal constituency to return him, saying that one good turn, deserves another.

Speaking also, the former Speaker Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Monday Igbuya appealed to voters in Ughelli North, South and Udu federal constituency to vote Waive back, noting that as a ranking member of the House of Reps, he will perform better.

“So, we’ve come to plead with you to vote Waive back. If he returns for his second tenure, he will do projects that will leave your mouth gaping. By that time, he will become a ranking member with more privileges.

On his part, the state party Chairman, Elder Omeni Sobotie said Hon. Waive

has no competitor in the race because PDP candidate is still a subject of litigation, adding that Waive will be returned unopposed.

“Who is their candidate? I am told that their candidate for the House of Representatives is still in court. But because I don’t want to run foul of the law, I don’t know who their candidate is. But as soon as we know their candidate, we will unmask him.

“So, for the House of Representatives vote Waive, and since PDP don’t even have a candidate, I think we may return Waive unopposed,” he added.

The member representing Ughelli North, South and Udu federal constituency, in the House of Representatives, Hon. Francis Waive after receiving party flag, dedicated it to God.

He called on the electorates in the constituency to come out emass and vote all APC candidates 5/5.

According to him, “the period of election is now, please vote for APC, vote for Ovie Omo-Agege, because it is someone who is familiar with a road track that is usually sent on an errand to ply the road. Like I said previously in my speech, we should vote the ‘broom’ symbol for the Presidential, Senatorial and House of Representatives election as it falls on the same day March 25th 2023.

“So, let’s all come together people of APC, Christians, people of Ughievwie because on the day of the election, you won’t see the picture of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Ede Dafinone and neither will you see my picture on the ballot papers.

“The only indication for you to know you are on the right track is to thumbprint on the portion where you have broom on the ballot paper.

“When you see the symbol of the APC broom held in hand on the election day, for the Presidency, Senate and House of Representatives, vote for it.

“Two weeks after the Presidential, Senate and House of Representatives elections comes the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections which is the ‘mega moment’. Because that is when we can vote on who will represent Ughievwie and Urhobo at large.

“On that same day is for my boss. The one that paved way for me and held me in hand to Abuja is the one who is vying for the position of Governor in Delta State.

“I dedicate this flag handed to me today to God Almighty and to the people of Ughelli North Ughelli South Udu Federal Constituency.

As I was a first timer in the House of Representatives, my record proves that I have worked tirelessly for God and my people.

Going to the House as a ranking member means a lot of goodies for my people. Nothing but the best! Four more years of impactful representation,” he added.