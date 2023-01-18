Says PDP Southern Chairmanship Ambition Not Worth blood of Nigerians

As the 2023 General Election race heats up, Sam Oyovbaire Jnr, the Delta State Chapter Chairman of the Southern Solidarity Movement, has urged all Deltans and Nigerians to give their full support to the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party and former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

According him, the former Vice President is the best candidate to save Nigeria from what he described as the horrible bloodshed and spate of insecurity and criminality across the country.

Sam Oyovbaire Jnr who is the son of Prof Sam Oyovbaire, former Minister of Information and Culture said in an interview that the APC government had failed the nation miserably, adding that; “Never in our history have we seen the level of killings, kidnappings, and bloodshed witnessed across the nation. The APC government has lost control of the script, and their choice of their President and Vice President for the 2023 election tells you there is worse to come from them.”

Commenting on the rancour in the Peoples’ Democratic Party concerning the chairmanship issue, Oyovbaire stated, “I don’t see why that is an issue because I can remember that during President Goodluck Jonathan, Late Chief Tony Anenih from the same South-South- was the National Chairman. During President Yaradua’s tenure, Adamu from the North was the Chairman, and even now, President Buhari is President and Adamu is the National Chairman”.

“I will draw a leaf from President Goodluck Jonathan by saying, ‘The National Chairman’s position is not worth the blood of Nigerians.’ Anyone trying to stop Atiku and Okowa from winning the Presidential election do not mean well for Nigerians. The issue is too mundane compared to the transformation they will bring to the nation. I have listened to the leadership of the Southern Solidarity Movement headed by Stanley Edokpolo, Timothy Sule, Prince Olufemi Babawande, Yeye Olanike Babawande, Ben Adhuze, Olatunbosun Williams, Samuel Ogundare and Abiodun Omolara Williams . And I completely agree with them that we should first save Nigeria from the APC’s claws and not allow that to derail our focus”, he said.

He also pointed out that the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, His Excellency Atiku Abubakar, has shown that irrespective of the challenges, the party is ready to do much better than ever, and noted that; “I am stunned by the attitude of His Excellency Atiku Abubakar. You hear people say degrading things about him, goading him to do something wrong, but he has never put a foot wrong. He remains steadfast, focused, and optimistic. What else can you expect from a president in a time of crisis? He is the kind of leader we need to right the wrongs the APC has done and bring our people together.”

Concerning the Delta State elections, he said, “It is a workover, and this do not mean we are overconfident. Governor Okowa has done exceptionally well, and the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly and National Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori who is going to take over from the Governor will build on his success story. Rt.Hon Oborevwori, fondly called “Ukodo,” is a man of the people and a grassroots politician who has won the hearts of Deltans. The choice of PDP giving the astute Governor Okowa the VP slot will ensure 100% victory for Atiku/Okowa ticket, Oborevwori/Onyeme ticket, Hon James Augoye ticket, and other PDP candidates.”

He then urged all Southerners to support Atiku Abubakar to rescue Nigeria, adding that; “There is only one choice right now if you love this country. We should not delude ourselves into thinking that some other messiah will come and send APC packing. It is a script APC want us to believe so they can scatter the opposition votes. Let us join hands to send a message to APC’s disorganized and ultra-corrupt system. Atiku is the Man, PDP is the party.”