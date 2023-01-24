By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

The gubernatorial candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna state, Senator Uba Sani, has advised the electorate to vote credible candidates who will improve their welfare at all levels.

Senator Uba Sani who represents Kaduna Central senatorial district at the upper legislative chamber, in a statement,gave this advice at Gwantu, headquarters of Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The gubernatorial candidate who is on the 7th day of his campaign tour, pointed out that all APC candidates have been tried and trusted.

“Vote for people who can contribute to deliberations at legislative chambers, in addition to bringing dividends of democracy to their constituencies,” he said..

The law maker reiterated that he has sponsored 32 bills in the Senate and has built hospitals and schools in the local governments within his senatorial district.

Senator Uba Sani promised to consult with the people in policy formulation and implementation when elected governor.

According to him, citizens engagement is one of the pillars of his manifesto which is a document that was formulated after collating the views of the people of Kaduna state.

The governorship candidate who spoke at a Town Hall meeting with stakeholders, promised to be fair to all citizens of the state.

“Poverty doesn’t know tribe or religion. Our focus will be to empower youths and women with skills as well as financial support to enable them to be self reliant as government can’t provide jobs for everyone,” he promised.

Earlier, District Head of Fadan Ninzo, Ibrahim Mamman spoke on behalf of traditional rulers, where he commended the Malam Nasir El Rufai administration for improving security, education and health care.

He also praised the government for improving their welfare by providing vehicles for them.

The District Head however pleaded with Senator Uba Sani to upgrade the salary of Village Heads and provide them with decent accomodations when voted into office.