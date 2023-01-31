By Joseph Erunke

THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, announced yesterday that from January, 31,2023, no candidate would be registered without the provision of an email address.

JAMB explained in a statement released through its Head, Public Affairs and Protocol,Dr Fabian Benjamin, that the review of its advisory on the ongoing UTME registration was to ensure that best practices were followed in the process of capturing all relevant data pertaining to the candidates.

“The Board added that the latest Advisory aside from aiding in eliciting relevant and up-to-date data of candidates, is also imperative for facilitating the transmission of urgent and vital communication to candidates cheaply and efficiently.

“Furthermore, the e-mail provides more flexibility in communication and is a more professional way of reaching out to candidates.

“Candidates are, therefore, advised to get their genuine e-mail addresses before proceeding for UTME registration.

“In addition, candidates are to ensure that their passwords are kept securely as the Board does not retrieve lost e-mail passwords or change e-mail addresses once registered,” the statement read.