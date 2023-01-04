Governor Ifeanyi Okowa





Governor of Delta and Vice-Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has assured Nigerians that a true change was coming to the nation as citizens set to elect new leaders for the country.



He said that the change coming was powered by God and not the type of change promised by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has given to Nigerians.



Okowa gave the assurance on Wednesday in Ughelli at a Prayer Convocation and Silver Jubilee celebration organised by Anglican Diocese of Ughelli with “You are my Battle Axe” as theme.



He said that Nigerians were disillusioned that things were going wrong for the nation, and urged the people to seek the help of God in turning things around for the country.



“As a country, we are crying that things have gone so bad but the prayer of the people can move God to cause a true change to happen in our nation.



“We know that with the situation in Nigeria today, only the living God can redeem us and He is the one that will lay the path and no man can change it.



“I know that I am on the ticket of the PDP as Vice Presidential candidate but I am not going to talk politics here. All I can say is ‘let the will of God be done’



“It is only God that sees the hearts of men and I know that His will will be done for this nation because a true change cometh for this country and it cometh from God and not the type promised by the APC,” he said.



Okowa commended the Archbishop of Bendel Province and Bishop of Anglican Diocese of Ughelli, Most Rev’d Cyril Odutemu, for sustaining the annual prayer conference, saying “there can be no better evangelism than what I am seeing here today”.



“From what I see here today, l thank God for Christ Jesus because this prayer convocation is a very good work for God.



“That at the beginning of the year, you come together to pray to God is the best gift any man can get and in a rapidly changing world when people are no longer interested in the things of God and to see a great crowd like, it’s highly commendable.



“This is a gathering in the presence of God to teach you and renew your faith to enable you relate well in the world. So, I urge you to go out there to be living examples of what God wants us to be.



“Faith is what will take a Christian to greater heights and as long as you believe in your God, there is nothing you cannot do as long as your faith is right with God. Whatever you find to do, do it well and the Lord God will bless you,” he stated.



Earlier Archbishop Odutemu had lauded Governor Okowa for his massive infrastructural development in the state, including the ongoing construction of Orere bridge in Ughelli South Local Government Area.



The annual prayer conference which featured prayer sessions for the nation was attended by thousands of worshippers.