…He’s reliable, competent

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Zonal Coordinator of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council in the South-West, Rotimi Akeredolu, has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, will win the 2023 election with a wide margin.

Akeredolu said that the party “is lucky to have a personality like Tinubu, who is reliable and competent as its Presidential candidate.

He spoke in Ondo town at the Central Senatorial District campaign rally of the party held at Our Saviours Primary School, Esso Area, Ondo

Addressing a large crowd of party leaders, members and supporters at the rally, Akeredolu said that ” Tinubu is the only candidate that can engender desired change and development in the country.

”Tinubu will be elected as the President. Should we be looking for someone else in Sokoto or Adamawa when we have a reliable and competent person amongst us. We are lucky to have Asiwaju Tinubu in APC. He will win.”

The governor also enjoined the people to vote for the Senatorial candidate of the party in Ondo Central, Mr Niyi Adegbonmire.

He said Adegbonmire has the capacity and competence to bring quality representation to the people of Ondo Central.

Akeredolu equally campaigned for the three House of Representatives candidates in the Senatorial district.

The candidates are: Prince Derin Adesida, Akure South/North Federal Constituency; Hon. Tajudeeen Adefisoye, Idanre/ Ifedore Federal Constituency; and Hon. Abiola Makinde, Ondo West/East Federal Constituency.

He further urged the people to elect all

candidates of the party for the State’s House of Assembly in the Central Senatorial District.

They are: Hon. Simeon Toluwani Borokini, Akure South Constituency 1; Stephen Abitogun, Akure South Constituency 2; Komolafe Temitope,

Ifedore Constituency; Princess Tosin Ogunlowo ldanre Constituency; Hon. Oladiji Olamide,Ondo East Constituency; Otunba Ogunwumiju Moyinolorun, Ondo West Constituency 1; Oladapo Biola, Ondo West Constituency 2; and Ologede Kolawole, Akure North Constituency.

The Governor later presented the party’s flag to all the candidates of the party in the district.

Earlier, Chairman of the party in the State, Engr. Ade Adetimehin expressed delight at the huge turn out of party faithful in the Senatorial district.

“Eight days ago, we were at the South to establish the fact that APC is the most popular in the south and we have confirmed it today that APC is the most popular in the Central. By the grace of God , next week Monday we will be at the North, because our leader is from the North. After that we will go from house to house to canvass votes.

“Keep your PVC, it is your weapon. From top to bottom, it must be APC. It is time for total loyalty. We have a Governor that we can be proud of.

“He’s a committed leader. He’s loyal to his words. If you look at his achievements, he’s a role model. On security in the Southwest, he stood his ground and today we can sleep with our two eyes closed.

“We are campaigning on Governor Akeredolu’s achievement. In terms of performance, nobody has performed better than Akeredolu since the creation of this state in terms of road infrastructure, school, health and so on.” Adetimehin stressed.

The Chairman also received over 350 members of the People Democratic Party (PDP) into the APC. They were led by Adedayo Ayodele Sabali from Ijare ward.

Leaders who spoke at the rally include: Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa; Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu; Chief Olusola Oke; Deaconess Lola Fagbemi; Mr Olabisi Johnson; Saka Yusuf-Ogunleye; among others.