Pic of Tinubu / Shettima Grassroot independent Campaign council members during their inauguration.

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has been described as a human builder, capable of rebuilding the country if elected.

National Deputy Coordinator, South, Tinubu/Shettima Grassroots Independent Campaign Council, Akinsehinwa Awodeyi, said this in Akure during the official inauguration of the council.

Awodeyi, also said that Tinubu ” is not a mere personality but a rewarding institution.

He said that ” the partys presidential candidate is actually a human builder that is capable of building a nation if given a chance as a president.

” Numerous Nigerians have benefited from Tinubu’s largesse and his large heart of kindness

Awodeyi asked people of Ondo State to support Tinubu and cast their votes for him on the Feb.25 so that they would not be left behind in the schemes of things.

According to him, “the forthcoming election is a must win for the party, asking the council to mobilise voters from all nooks and crannies of the state for Tinubu.

The national deputy coordinator asked the council to work with other stakeholders and carry them along towards Tinubu’s victory in the election.

Awodeyi said that the council was not a support group but it was given a mandate to do house to house campaign.

“We are not a support group. Support groups are to work under us. After the presidential campaign council, we have the Independent Campaign Council (ICC).

“It is PCC that does rallies but we are to do house to house and door to door campaign. We take over after PCC’s jobs.

“We are to go into the nooks and crannies of the state and tell them that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the one that can do the job this time. And that come Feb.25, we have a victory for Asiwaju, at least 80 per cent victory.

“He has done well for Ondo State and we must reciprocate by making sure that he wins this election,” He said.

Also speaking, the newly inaugurated state Coordinator of the Campaign Council, Mr Tayo Oluwatuyi, said that the council had the mandate of informing electorate across the state of capabilities and abilities of Tinubu and his running mate, Sen. Kashim Shettima.

Oluwatuyi stated that the duo would deliver good governance to Nigerians across board.

According to him, Tinubu stands out among the four leading runners for the presidential race.

The state Director of Media of the Council, Dr Abiola Oshodi, said that the grassroots campaign council would also infiltrate group of Nigerians that were apathetic to vote and educate them on candidature of Tinubu.

Oshodi, who was represented by Mr Abiola Obanoyen, stated that the council would not rely only in the party’s strength but access other Nigerians that were not partisan but with very strong voting capabilities.

He said that the council would domicile and domesticate the mandate of the renewed agenda of the presidential candidate for Nigerians.

According to him “Tinubu understands Nigeria politics and that of the rest of the world and will bring to reality a rebuilding Nigeria of everyone’s desire.

According to him, “Tinubu will also drive new agenda for the benefits of all and sundry in the country.

A member of the Council, Pastor Femi Bakare, said that Tinubu had the capacity and knowledge to transform the country.

Bakare added that Tinubu was vast in developmental economy, saying changes would come if elected as president of Nigeria.

According to him, the APC presidential candidate is reliable and dependable to transform the country for better as promised.