Pic – Ondo state chairman of APC, Hon Ade Adetimehin

…OBJ’s endorsement of Obi, mere media comedy

…He can’t dictate who we’re to vote for

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A member of the All Progressive Congress Presidential Campaign Council and the Ondo state Chairman of the party, Hon Ade Adetimehin, has described the Presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as the best candidate to lead the country to the promise land.

Adetimehin said this in Akure, ahead of the presidential candidate’ s visit to the state tomorrow ( Saturday).

The party’s chairman said that ” the candidature of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu within Ondo state is beyond the state, even at the other political parties across the states.

“Everybody believe that Tinubu is the best material, candidate, person at this point in time to lead this country to a promise land because you can only give what you have.

“In terms of performance, when he was in government as Lagos state governor, he was the best. In the areas of legislature, executive and business he has performed. So you can only give what you have.

“Tinubu is a somebody that has the capacity and passion for the development. When you talk about human capital, Tinubu is the only person we boast of except Chief late Awolowo.

“He is the only man in this country that can mention at least ten people that he has build up and that’s the area you value or measure human capital. He has capacity for mentorship.”

Adetimehin, also asked the residents of the state to go and collect their Permanent Voter’s Card; PVCs saying it is the only tool that would guarantee Tinubu as the next president in the 2023 election

He solicited the total support of Nigerians in ensuring that Asiwaju Tinubu becomes the next president

“I want to use this medium to talk to our people in the state that it is your right to have Permanent Voter’s Card in order to vote for Tinubu and others APC candidates. Once you have your PVC, you will be able to vote on the election day.

“APC as a party is a party that is well structured with the length and breath of Ondo state. We have 18 local government councils and we have 3,933 polling units within all these organs, APC has structure in all the organs mentioned.

“When you have structure, it shows that the party is alive, from the units, we have 15 executives in each of the 3,933 polling units and no party in this state can boast of this. Besides, party meetings are going on regularly from top to the unit levels.

“APC is a party of the people, we are grassroots party that cut across all the 18 local government councils in Ondo state and we are mobilizing seriously for Saturday rally in Akure.

“We don’t rent crowds, we give what we have and everybody will see it. We have good people behind us, we have what it takes to govern this country.

” Eighty per cent of the political gladiators in Ondo state are in APC and what we have under the leadership of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu is that we are not divided. We don’t have any issues at all.”

The APC chairman, however, appealed to everyone in the state to come out massively on Saturday to receive the party presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu because he is the only person that can move the country forward among the others candidates.

“Our dear governor, Akeredolu has made an arrangement for all party members to come out massively for the rally and we are also appealing to the residents to come out enmass for the rally because Tinubu will transform this country for good.

“I can tell you that at the end of this coming general election, Ondo state will come first in winning election for Tinubu. Which means that this state is noted to be a progressive state,” Adetimehin said.

The Ondo APC chairman, who also spoke on the endorsement of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi by the former president Olusegun Obasanjo, however, said the endorsement would not affect the chances of Tinubu in winning the election.

According to him, “politics are normally play at the grassroots not by endorsing someone by someone. The endorsement by our former president Obasanjo is just a media comedy.

Adetimehin said “When you’re talking about grassroots politics, Obasanjo has never won his unit. In 1999 he lost at his own unit and ward and till today PDP will never rule in Ogun state where he come from because he has failed. Obasanjo cannot dictate who we are going to vote for in this coming general election.