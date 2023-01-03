Pic – Dr Segun Abraham addressing the rally at lkare Akoko.

…Organised rally to drum support for Tinubu in Ondo

…OBJ’s endorsement of Obi, inconsequential

– State party chairman, former Speaker, SSG, other attend rally

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A former Governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress in Ondo state, Dr Segun Abraham, has said that the the party’s Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, remained the best of the candidates because of his capacity and experience.

Abraham, said this at lkare Akiko, during a solidarity rally, he organised in support of Asiwaju Tinubu.

He said that the rally was essentially to solicit massive support for Tinubu and appealed to Nigerians to vote for him towards the betterment of the nation.

The rally, was attended by party leaders across the state including the state party chairman, Ade Adetimehin, former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt Hon Taofiq Olawale Abdulsalam, a former secretary to the state government, Ifedayo Abegunde amongst others.

The former governorship aspirant, said that ” Asiwaju Tinubu remains the best candidate for the job because of his capacity and experience.

” All hands must be on deck to ensure that the APC presidential candidate wins with wide margin in the South West States.

Speaking on the endorsement of the Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, Abraham described it as inconsequential.

“when it comes to electoral value, voting, Obasanjo has failed Nigerians woefully. Obasanjo even lost in his own unit in 1999. We don’t respect him when it come to electoral value.

He said that Obasanjo “is not the one that will tell us who to vote for in the coming general election. I know that people will not even vote for Obi in his own house or unit.”

Also speaking during the rally, the states party chairman, Adetimehin said since the leader of Yoruba, Chief Reuben Fasoranti had endorsed Tinubu and other endorsement pale into insignificant.

According to him “among other candidates seeking to succeed Buhari as president, Tinubu is the most qualified and competent having served as governor, Senator and the National leader of the ruling APC.

“We ask for votes for Tinubu because of his credibility, capacity, capability and action for the development of Nigeria.

“The chances of Tinubu in Yoruba land is paramount, he has no rival, he is our leader in Yoruba land. He has the credibility and believes so much in Yoruba, he has never failed any election in Yoruba land.

” You could recollect that he was the governor of Lagos state for eight years and he did well. He know how to win election, he know how to do politicking.

“So this time around, the Yoruba people are wiser, we know who can lead us, protect and direct us. You can check the records, Tinubu cut across all the ethnic barriers.

“He is a man that everybody loves. Baba Fasoranti has pedigree compare to Obasanjo. Fasoranti has never lost credibility like Baba Obasanjo.

“Obasanjo is not the one leading us in Yoruba land, Pa Fasoranti is the one leading Afenifere. So Chief Obasanjo cannot speak for us in Yoruba land.”

Also, forme Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Abdulsalam said the endorsement of Obi by Obasanjo was because he was envious of the record of Tinubu in Yoruba land.

Abdulsalam said “I am a Yoruba man, and Yoruba in the Southwest know Obasanjo, he never like someone that will out do him, he doesn’t like talented people and he will never support people with talent.

“He despised Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Chief MKO Abiola and others. We know that Obasanjo can never support Tinubu, he doesn’t want anybody from Yoruba land to become president and we are not surprise about that.”

Abdulsalam said “Tinubu has built talented people across the state and if we have somebody like that I think Nigerians need to support him. When we compare him with other candidates, he is the best and we believe that he can do better.”