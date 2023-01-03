Presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, promised to be fair and just to all, if elected.

Tinubu gave the promise during a town hall meeting with North-West Muslim leaders in Kano.

The presidential candidate, who asked the Islamic scholars to vote wisely, pledged to be fair, just and consistent with the tenets of Islamic faith.

“A leader in a plural society like ours is enjoined to be a leader of all. If elected, I shall govern honestly and democratically, in harmony with our nation’s constitution.

“I have tried to be a faithful and dutiful servant. I have tried to improve the lots of all our people, whether Christians or Muslims.

“I thank Almighty Allah for the opportunity to meet you all on this great occasion. I am humbled by your attendance and the warmth of your reception.

“I pray He continues to give you the wisdom and rectitude to fulfill this great and vital duty. Without your guidance and counsel, the nation cannot attain the place Allah has set for us,” he said.

Tinubu said that his visions were collaboration, continuity and consistency for the development of Nigeria.

The presidential hopeful promised to conduct his campaign as he conducted himself while in office.

He also promised to revive the economy and fight corruption and insecurity through provision of modern equipment for security agencies.

Earlier, the Northern Coordinator, APC Presidential Campaign and Jigawa Governor, Abubakar Badaru, dismissed fears of a Yoruba-dominated government, if Tinubu was elected.

He stated that there was no caucus meeting that did not include his Kano State counterpart, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, and Nuhu Ribadu, both of whom, he said, would not betray the North.

Badaru also added that Tinubu was healthy and mentally alert and would not let Nigerians down.

Also speaking, Ganduje noted that Muslim-Muslim ticket was not new in Nigeria.

He said it was witnessed in 1993 when the late Chief M.K.O. Abiola picked a fellow Muslim, Alhaji Baba Gana Kingibe, as his running mate and still won the election, though annulled by the then military regime.

“This is going to be repeated with Tinubu and Shettima in the coming election, which they will win and it will not be cancelled,” Ganduje said.

Some Muslim leaders, who spoke at the occasion, including Ustaz Aminu Gusau, Sheikh Khalid Abubakar and Malam Tijani Imam, among others, declared support for Tinubu.

Presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, promised to be fair and just to all, if elected.

Tinubu gave the promise during a town hall meeting with North-West Muslim leaders in Kano.

The presidential candidate, who asked the Islamic scholars to vote wisely, pledged to be fair, just and consistent with the tenets of Islamic faith.

“A leader in a plural society like ours is enjoined to be a leader of all. If elected, I shall govern honestly and democratically, in harmony with our nation’s constitution.

“I have tried to be a faithful and dutiful servant. I have tried to improve the lots of all our people, whether Christians or Muslims.

“I thank Almighty Allah for the opportunity to meet you all on this great occasion. I am humbled by your attendance and the warmth of your reception.

“I pray He continues to give you the wisdom and rectitude to fulfill this great and vital duty. Without your guidance and counsel, the nation cannot attain the place Allah has set for us,” he said.

Tinubu said that his visions were collaboration, continuity and consistency for the development of Nigeria.

The presidential hopeful promised to conduct his campaign as he conducted himself while in office.

He also promised to revive the economy and fight corruption and insecurity through provision of modern equipment for security agencies.

Earlier, the Northern Coordinator, APC Presidential Campaign and Jigawa Governor, Abubakar Badaru, dismissed fears of a Yoruba-dominated government, if Tinubu was elected.

He stated that there was no caucus meeting that did not include his Kano State counterpart, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, and Nuhu Ribadu, both of whom, he said, would not betray the North.

Badaru also added that Tinubu was healthy and mentally alert and would not let Nigerians down.

Also speaking, Ganduje noted that Muslim-Muslim ticket was not new in Nigeria.

He said it was witnessed in 1993 when the late Chief M.K.O. Abiola picked a fellow Muslim, Alhaji Baba Gana Kingibe, as his running mate and still won the election, though annulled by the then military regime.

“This is going to be repeated with Tinubu and Shettima in the coming election, which they will win and it will not be cancelled,” Ganduje said.

Some Muslim leaders, who spoke at the occasion, including Ustaz Aminu Gusau, Sheikh Khalid Abubakar and Malam Tijani Imam, among others, declared support for Tinubu.